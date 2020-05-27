Lori Loughlin's sentencing date was set after pleading guilty in the college admission scandal.

Although they have already pleaded guilty and reached a settlement with prosecutors in the Varsity Blues College Admissions case, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli will have to wait almost three months for their settlements to be approved by the court and receive officially their sentences.

According to Boston25 News, a federal judge in their case scheduled the couple's next appearance for August 21 after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in the scandal. His legal team had requested that the date be moved to July 30, but that was rejected.

Lori Loughlin received 2 months for a college entrance scam while already privileged. A black mother went to prison for 5 years for using the direction of a family member so her son could go to a better school. – Notswedish (@ notswedish1) May 21, 2020

"Obviously, our clients would like to have a purpose in this process," their attorney William Trach told the judge during a virtual hearing on Friday, May 22.

"They are disappointed," said a source. People magazine. "The point of all of this was to leave this behind, and they wanted the audience sooner rather than later."

During the video conference, both Loughlin and Giannulli admitted to having paid $ 500,000 in bribes to William "Rick,quot; Singer and the Key Worldwide Foundation to help their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose enter the University of Southern California as crew recruits. , despite the fact that neither of them participated in the sport.

After fighting the charges against him for a year, both Loughlin and Giannulli decided earlier this month to accept a settlement and plead guilty. Loughlin committed to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and agreed to spend two months in prison, pay a $ 150,000 fine, and perform 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and electronic fraud and one count of wire and wire fraud for honest services. He will serve five months in prison, pay a $ 250,000 fine, and perform 250 hours of community service.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli will also be on supervised probation for two years after being released from seclusion. The court has not yet accepted the plea agreements, but Boston federal judge Nathaniel Gorton is expected to do so on the court date in August.

Aunt Becky Lori Loughlin and her husband will never serve a day of that 2-month sentence. I am sure they will use coronaviruses so they can spend time at home. I'm pretty sure that's the only reason they went into that statement after all this time. – Lady Jones (@ tljones1908) May 21, 2020

"At this point, they just want to discover their destiny and serve when they need to be able to move on with their lives and close this chapter," says the source. “Now they have to wait most of the summer before they can take the next step toward closing. They will be fine, but they are ready for this to be done. "

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's prison time could be shortened or skipped entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, legal experts say. Since federal prisons have been releasing nonviolent offenders due to the virus, the couple may be able to serve their time under house arrest.



