Look at this invisible photo of Ranveer Singh with a fan



The ongoing blockade has surely made Ranveer Singh super active on Instagram. The actor after performing live Instagram sessions now also shares some amazing photos of himself. He's also had some random Q,amp;A sessions with his fans that keep us entertained during the shutdown.

%MINIFYHTML3a80bc7ef6fe7b8cfc7a58ab68897c5314% %MINIFYHTML3a80bc7ef6fe7b8cfc7a58ab68897c5314%

Today, an invisible image of Ranveer Singh has gone viral on the Internet. The click was posted by one of his fan clubs and he sees him posing with an admirer. While the goofy face is on, it also flaunts some of those muscles and looks all sweaty and tired. We wonder if this was taken after a session or after a fun night out with friends. Take a look at the picture.

%MINIFYHTML3a80bc7ef6fe7b8cfc7a58ab68897c5315%

Ranveer Singh has some great online releases including YRF's upcoming Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the film, he will be seen playing a Gujarati man who is doing something great to uplift women. YRF has kept the story a secret and we can't wait to find out more. It also has Kabir Khan's # 83 where Kapil Dev will play, playing the iconic and victorious World Cup match on the big screen. The film was released, but due to the blockade it has been suspended. The creators confirm that the film will have a theatrical release once everything is back to normal. He also has the multi-star vintage drama Karan Johar Takht on his Kitty. The movie was supposed to hit the ground earlier this year, but due to the pandemic, filming has stalled.

