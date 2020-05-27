Lisa Su, the first woman at the top of AMD CEO payment analysis – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML98d0d9a9d3fe9afbd8d4789ce8c2b79d13%

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info / AP) – Lisa Su of Santa Clara-based Advanced Micro Devices became the first woman to lead the Associated Press' annual survey of CEO compensation with a 2019 payment package valued at $ 58.5 million.

Equilar performed the analysis of executive compensation in the S,amp;P 500 companies for AP.

The annual review began in 2011. Women continued to be underrepresented in the C-suite, topping only 5% of companies in the S,amp;P 500. Su's compensation was $ 13 million more than the highest-paid male CEO. Discovery's David Zaslav and more than double the next two highest-paid CEOs in the survey.

Lu was among the four women who were the highest-paid CEO in his state.

The survey considered only publicly listed companies with more than $ 1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between January 1 and April 30. Not all states have a company based there. The survey includes only CEOs who have been in business for at least two years, but does not limit the survey to companies in the S,amp;P 500, as does the AP General Compensation Study.

To calculate the CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonuses, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation, and other components that include benefits and benefits. For some companies, large increases can occur when CEOs get a one-year stock grant as part of a multi-year grant.

The median salary for S,amp;P 500 CEOs was $ 12.3 million last year. The median means that half did more and the other half did less.

Sunnyvale-based AMD moved to Santa Clara in 2016.

List of highest paid CEOs by state:

Alabama: J. Thomas Hill, Vulcan Materials, $ 8.8 million

Arizona: Richard Adkerson, Freeport-McMoRan, $ 13.1 million

Arkansas: C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart, $ 22.1 million

California: Lisa T. Su, Advanced Micro Devices, $ 58.5 million

Colorado: Gregory Maffei, Liberty Media, $ 44 million

Connecticut: William C. Stone, SS,amp;C Technologies Holdings, $ 21.6 million

Delaware: Hervé Hoppenot, Incyte, $ 15.2 million

Washington, D.C .: Andrew C. Florance, CoStar Group, $ 19.3 million

Florida: Gary A. Norcross, Fidelity National Information Services, $ 27.7 million

Georgia: Jeffrey S. Sloan, Global Payments, $ 20.5 million

Hawaii: Constance Lau, Hawaiian Electric Industries, $ 4.2 million

Idaho: Darrel Anderson, IDACORP, $ 4.7 million

Illinois: Miles White, Abbott Laboratories, $ 24.7 million

Indiana: David Ricks, Eli Lilly, $ 16.6 million

Iowa: Daniel Houston, Principal Financial Group, $ 11.5 million

Kansas: Thomas Gentile III, Spirit AeroSystems, $ 11.1 million

Kentucky: Bruce D. Broussard, Human, $ 16.7 million

Louisiana: Paul B. Kusserow, Amedisys, $ 12.8 million

Maine: Melissa Smith, WEX, $ 6.5 million

Maryland: David Zaslav, Discovery, $ 45.8 million

Massachusetts: Marc N. Casper, Thermo Fisher Scientific, $ 19 million

Michigan: Mary Barra, General Motors, $ 21.3 million

Minnesota: James Cracchiolo, Ameriprise Financial, $ 22.3 million

Mississippi: Joe Sanderson, Jr., Sanderson Farms, $ 4.1 million

Missouri: Michael Neidorff, Centene, $ 26.4 million

Nebraska: Lance Fritz, Union Pacific, $ 12 million

Nevada: Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas Sands, $ 24.7 million

New Hampshire: Timothy McGrath, PC Connection, $ 4 million

New Jersey: Kenneth Frazier, Merck, $ 22.6 million

New Mexico: Patricia Collawn, PNM Resources, $ 5 million

New York: James P. Gorman, Morgan Stanley, $ 31.6 million

North Carolina: Brian Moynihan, Bank of America, $ 25.5 million

North Dakota: David Goodin, MDU Resources Group, $ 5.4 million

Ohio: Gary Heminger, Marathon Petroleum, $ 23.2 million

Oklahoma: Robert D. Lawler, Chesapeake Energy, $ 15.4 million

Oregon: Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors, $ 7.3 million

Pennsylvania: Brian Roberts, Comcast, $ 36.4 million

Rhode Island: Larry Merlo, CVS Health, $ 36.5 million

South Carolina: John Williams, Domtar, $ 6.8 million

South Dakota: Robert C. Rowe, Northwest, $ 3.2 million.

Tennessee: Mark J. Costa, Eastman Chemical, $ 14 million.

Texas: Randall Stephenson, AT,amp;T, $ 28.5 million

Utah: Joseph Margolis, extra storage space, $ 6.3 million

Virginia: Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, $ 21.4 million

Washington: John Legere, T-Mobile US, $ 27.8 million

Wisconsin: Jeffery Yabuki, Fiserv, $ 27.4 million

