Lisa Su, the first woman at the top of AMD CEO payment analysis – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info / AP) – Lisa Su of Santa Clara-based Advanced Micro Devices became the first woman to lead the Associated Press' annual survey of CEO compensation with a 2019 payment package valued at $ 58.5 million.
Equilar performed the analysis of executive compensation in the S,amp;P 500 companies for AP.
The annual review began in 2011. Women continued to be underrepresented in the C-suite, topping only 5% of companies in the S,amp;P 500. Su's compensation was $ 13 million more than the highest-paid male CEO. Discovery's David Zaslav and more than double the next two highest-paid CEOs in the survey.
Lu was among the four women who were the highest-paid CEO in his state.
The survey considered only publicly listed companies with more than $ 1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between January 1 and April 30. Not all states have a company based there. The survey includes only CEOs who have been in business for at least two years, but does not limit the survey to companies in the S,amp;P 500, as does the AP General Compensation Study.
To calculate the CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonuses, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation, and other components that include benefits and benefits. For some companies, large increases can occur when CEOs get a one-year stock grant as part of a multi-year grant.
The median salary for S,amp;P 500 CEOs was $ 12.3 million last year. The median means that half did more and the other half did less.
Sunnyvale-based AMD moved to Santa Clara in 2016.
List of highest paid CEOs by state:
Alabama: J. Thomas Hill, Vulcan Materials, $ 8.8 million
Arizona: Richard Adkerson, Freeport-McMoRan, $ 13.1 million
Arkansas: C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart, $ 22.1 million
California: Lisa T. Su, Advanced Micro Devices, $ 58.5 million
Colorado: Gregory Maffei, Liberty Media, $ 44 million
Connecticut: William C. Stone, SS,amp;C Technologies Holdings, $ 21.6 million
Delaware: Hervé Hoppenot, Incyte, $ 15.2 million
Washington, D.C .: Andrew C. Florance, CoStar Group, $ 19.3 million
Florida: Gary A. Norcross, Fidelity National Information Services, $ 27.7 million
Georgia: Jeffrey S. Sloan, Global Payments, $ 20.5 million
Hawaii: Constance Lau, Hawaiian Electric Industries, $ 4.2 million
Idaho: Darrel Anderson, IDACORP, $ 4.7 million
Illinois: Miles White, Abbott Laboratories, $ 24.7 million
Indiana: David Ricks, Eli Lilly, $ 16.6 million
Iowa: Daniel Houston, Principal Financial Group, $ 11.5 million
Kansas: Thomas Gentile III, Spirit AeroSystems, $ 11.1 million
Kentucky: Bruce D. Broussard, Human, $ 16.7 million
Louisiana: Paul B. Kusserow, Amedisys, $ 12.8 million
Maine: Melissa Smith, WEX, $ 6.5 million
Maryland: David Zaslav, Discovery, $ 45.8 million
Massachusetts: Marc N. Casper, Thermo Fisher Scientific, $ 19 million
Michigan: Mary Barra, General Motors, $ 21.3 million
Minnesota: James Cracchiolo, Ameriprise Financial, $ 22.3 million
Mississippi: Joe Sanderson, Jr., Sanderson Farms, $ 4.1 million
Missouri: Michael Neidorff, Centene, $ 26.4 million
Nebraska: Lance Fritz, Union Pacific, $ 12 million
Nevada: Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas Sands, $ 24.7 million
New Hampshire: Timothy McGrath, PC Connection, $ 4 million
New Jersey: Kenneth Frazier, Merck, $ 22.6 million
New Mexico: Patricia Collawn, PNM Resources, $ 5 million
New York: James P. Gorman, Morgan Stanley, $ 31.6 million
North Carolina: Brian Moynihan, Bank of America, $ 25.5 million
North Dakota: David Goodin, MDU Resources Group, $ 5.4 million
Ohio: Gary Heminger, Marathon Petroleum, $ 23.2 million
Oklahoma: Robert D. Lawler, Chesapeake Energy, $ 15.4 million
Oregon: Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors, $ 7.3 million
Pennsylvania: Brian Roberts, Comcast, $ 36.4 million
Rhode Island: Larry Merlo, CVS Health, $ 36.5 million
South Carolina: John Williams, Domtar, $ 6.8 million
South Dakota: Robert C. Rowe, Northwest, $ 3.2 million.
Tennessee: Mark J. Costa, Eastman Chemical, $ 14 million.
Texas: Randall Stephenson, AT,amp;T, $ 28.5 million
Utah: Joseph Margolis, extra storage space, $ 6.3 million
Virginia: Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, $ 21.4 million
Washington: John Legere, T-Mobile US, $ 27.8 million
Wisconsin: Jeffery Yabuki, Fiserv, $ 27.4 million
