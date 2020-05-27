Lisa Rinna closes the criticism alleging that she is pimping her daughter

Signal Lisa Rinna with the perfect clapback

Always the queen to possess it, the Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Star wasted no time responding to a social media critic's comment about her daughter's treatment of her.

On Tuesday night on Instagram, the television personality posted a video of herself with her 21-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlindancing for Virgin"Who's That Girl,quot; in coordinating semi-sheer knit dresses. One person did not kindly take the pictures, accusing Rinna of "pimping,quot; her firstborn. "Pimp your daughter. Sad," said the comment.

She quickly caught the attention of Rinna, who playfully joked with, "Actually, she asked me to do this, so she's bugging me."

When someone else commented, "You know they are transparent? Right?" the star continued to have fun in the comments section.

"OMG?" she replied sarcastically.

Rinna's daughters are certainly not new to the limelight as the sons of two famous actors.