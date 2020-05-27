Lisa Rinna closes the criticism alleging that she is pimping her daughter

Signal Lisa Rinna with the perfect clapback
Always the queen to possess it, the Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Star wasted no time responding to a social media critic's comment about her daughter's treatment of her.
On Tuesday night on Instagram, the television personality posted a video of herself with her 21-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlindancing for Virgin"Who's That Girl,quot; in coordinating semi-sheer knit dresses. One person did not kindly take the pictures, accusing Rinna of "pimping,quot; her firstborn. "Pimp your daughter. Sad," said the comment.
She quickly caught the attention of Rinna, who playfully joked with, "Actually, she asked me to do this, so she's bugging me."
When someone else commented, "You know they are transparent? Right?" the star continued to have fun in the comments section.
"OMG?" she replied sarcastically.
Rinna's daughters are certainly not new to the limelight as the sons of two famous actors.
In recent years, Delilah and her 18-year-old younger sister Amelia Gray hamlin They have become recurring figures on the red carpet and even on the catwalk with their well-known mom.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
"I am so grateful that she gave you as a mother to guide me through life with all your crazy charm," Delilah wrote to Rinna on Mother's Day. "I will love you forever and I will always appreciate you."
"The most beautiful woman I have ever met. I am SO LUCKY to have a mother like you," Amelia repeated in her post. "Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been raised by such a powerful, strong and loving person. The support you give me is so special. Thank you for raising me. I would not have wanted anyone else to do so." I love you. Best friend, my twin. My rock ".
