Lisa Rinna applauds the trolls who accused her of "pimping,quot; her daughter in the dance video!

Lisa Rinna has come under fire for a video she posted with her daughter, the two of them danced a little provocatively while wearing see-through dresses! The daughter, Delilah, is 21 years old, and people online accused the television star of "pimping!"

But Lisa didn't hesitate to applaud the trolls upset by the flirtatious dance and it's safe to say she had very good responses!

It all started yesterday when Rinna turned to social media to share the clip showing Delilah Hamlin, 21, showing off some of her moves while Madonna's "Who’s That Girl,quot; was playing in the background.

At the time, she was wearing a see-through white mesh sleeveless dress and after dancing alone for a while, the mother can be seen joining her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star applauded the haters by complaining in the comment section.

‘Pimp your daughter Sad," someone said, Lisa replied hilariously: "He actually asked me to do this, so he's pissing me off."

Another follower referenced Rinna's take on co-star Erika Jayne's past stripper past, writing, "It's funny that Lisa frowned so much on Erica's (past) club saying she could never imagine her girls doing that. They do it ALL the time, but for a much bigger audience. "

"Relax, Karen," Rinna replied to this second enemy.

Finally, someone else was curious to know if the mother knew that her daughter's dress was pure in the clip.

Full of sarcasm, Rinna replied with: ‘omg they are? (Laughing emoji) ".

Fans know very well that the reality TV celebrity likes to post videos of her dance, but sometimes it also involves her daughter.

Some people seem to disagree with that as they feel like he's using Delilah to draw more attention to his posts!



