Lisa Kudrow reveals the story behind her dear Prop friends

Lisa Kudrow has an accessory from his days in friends on display in her office, and she has a very specific story behind her importance to her.
Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay for 10 seasons between 1994-2004 and nostalgia and desire for everything. friends it is at its highest point of all time. You were supposed to meet with Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for the May 27 release of HBO Max, Friends' new streaming home, but due to the coronavirus, instead, he was able to tell the story behind his memory while on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The cookie jar shown behind Kudrow during his conversation with the host Jimmy Kimmel It was gifted by Perry. It was from Monica's apartment and a makeshift joke became a cherished memory for her and Perry.
"It's funny to us because … we are filming a scene, years before we are done, and my phrase was, 'Oh! I'd better be going,' like, 'Oh, I'm late, I'd better be leaving.' . "Kudrow explained. But as he said his line, he realized that his character was not wearing a watch, so he looked around and the cookie jar caught his attention.
"As the words came out, I said, 'Oh, well. There is a clock,'" Kudrow explained. "I gestured to that and said," Oh! Look the hour. I have to go, "and during the shoot, Matthew said," Did you look at the cookie jar and say watch the time? "
So when they were wrapped, Perry gave him a cookie jar. "I think the first thing I asked was, 'This was very nice, did you get permission? "I mean, my car used to be searched every night when I was leaving," he said.
Kudrow also had some Bobble Friends heads behind her and she wasn't surprised, they don't look anything like the actors at all.
The Emmy winner, who went on to co-create and star The return, you can see below in Space force opposite Steve Carell on Netflix
