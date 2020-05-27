Lele Pons looks back the moment she walked in with her father sleeping with another man

%MINIFYHTMLfc13286c2183aefd979e493fc461d28813%

In the second episode of & # 39; The Secret Life of Lele Pons & # 39 ;, the YouTube star delves into the topic of his relationship with his father Luis and that she learned that he was gay at a very young age.

Lele Pons she has been honest about how she really found out that her father was gay. The YouTube star deepened her close relationship with her father Luis in the second episode of her new documentary series, "The Secret Life of Lele Pons", revealing that she once found him sleeping with another man.

Claiming to have known about her father's sexuality since she was a child, the 23-year-old girl recounted an accidental moment that brought them closer. "When I really, really found out he was gay, I came to his room and actually saw him, like, sleeping with a man," she said. "And I was about 10 years old."

"And that for me was, like, 'God, I can't believe it. Like, I saw, my dad'. And that was very traumatic, because I didn't have to see it so vividly," Lele continued sharing. Still, she attributed the closeness to the incident. "I have seen everything, he has seen everything," he said. "That happened to me too, I think it came once, to me. So we owe each other, okay? We're on hand."

However, his acceptance that his father was gay was not easy. "At first it was difficult for me," he admitted. "It was difficult because I kept saying it was gay until it rang in my head." To make matters worse, he accidentally dropped the fact in front of his class at his Catholic school.

"Impulsiveness is a big part of OCD," the Latino pop star explained about the story. "And when I found out that my father was gay, I said it during a presentation in my class. And everyone said, 'This has nothing to do with what's going on.' And the teacher was, like, especially , the teacher was very Catholic, she said, & # 39; Come here & # 39 ;. "

He assured her that she would not judge her father based on his sexual orientation, and then added: "I tried very hard to understand him, and finally I did. I said, 'Okay, you're gay. I want to understand how you feel and what It made you decide to marry my mother and what made you decide to tell me now? I just want to understand everything. "