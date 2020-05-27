LeBron James references Colin Kaepernick after George Floyd's death: "Do you understand now?"

%MINIFYHTML0c8b05376b9b2b78be83e4b68b3dc19b13%

LeBron James referenced former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Tuesday in connection with George Floyd's recent death in Minneapolis.

A video recently appeared of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck, who was already in custody with his hands cuffed behind his back, while the latter repeatedly stated that he was unable to breathe. Floyd later died in a hospital, leading to the dismissal of four officers involved in his arrest.

The image of the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck was immediately juxtaposed with Kaepernick kneeling during the performance of the national anthem. James was one of the many influencers who noticed the similarity, posting a side-by-side comparison on Instagram with the caption, "Do you understand NOW? !!? Or are you still fuzzy ?? # StayWoke "

This is the second time in recent weeks that James has spoken about social justice issues in the United States; He claimed that black Americans were being "hunted,quot; after the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

Kaepernick began to kneel during the performance of the national anthem in the 2016 NFL preseason as a form of protest against racism and police brutality in the United States.

"I'm not going to stand up to show pride in a flag of a country that oppresses blacks and people of color," Kaepernick told NFL Media, explaining at the time why he knelt down. "For me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish of me to look the other way. There are bodies on the street and people who are paid leave and run away with the murder."

Kaepenick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, prompting many to allege that the league blacklisted him because it became too big of a distraction for the teams.