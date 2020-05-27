LeBron James reacts to the death of George Floyd with the image of Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest

%MINIFYHTMLf6d024f31f2f81e1b5d47f01b8ad9a0d13%

The Los Angeles Lakers player draws attention to the latest police brutality by posting a photo of the NFL quarterback kneeling down in peaceful protest.

Lebron James is the last star to speak out against police brutality against black suspects, after the Minneapolis man George Floyd He died after a police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck during an arrest.

Images of the tragedy on Monday night, May 25, 2020, during which one of the unarmed African-American father can be repeatedly heard telling officers that he was struggling to breathe outraged thousands online and provoked firing the police. involved.

Stars including Ciara, Cardi Band Sean "P DiddyThe combs have already turned to social media to express their frustrations, and basketball star LeBron shared a side-by-side comparison of the NFL (National Football League) star. Colin KaepernickThe peaceful kneeling protest and a video image of Floyd with a police officer kneeling on his neck to highlight the issue of police brutality.

"Do you understand NOW … Or is it still blurry for you," he wrote, along with the hashtag, "#StayWoke."

Kaepernick was blacklisted by sports officials for kneeling during the National Anthem before games, and the posture, known as "kneeling," was adopted by several players on the sidelines before games.

Meanwhile, several other stars in the entertainment industry have spoken out against Floyd's death, with the filmmaker Ava DuVernay commenting: "You deserved your encouragement, your dignity, your life. Do not die on the street, killed by the knee of a white policeman around your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our anger, our action."

"We must act, for you, and for all who were (sic) there are no cameras present. We must do it."

John Boyega He added: "This just burns. It seems to be an endless cycle. Assassins must be severely accused. Even in the face of death, this man was given zero empathy."

FBI officials and Minnesota state authorities are investigating the incident, with the Minnesota governor Tim walz calling the incident "disgusting," adding: "We will get answers and seek justice."