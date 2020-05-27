LeBron James, Justin Bieber and more stars talk about the death of George Floyd

%MINIFYHTMLef7476a8e94aa3a60da4c00e62cb5b3f13%

"My heart can't stand it, seeing what happened to #GeorgeFloyd,quot; Ciara He tweeted, "This is eerily similar to #EricGarner's death. There has to be a stopping point in the process of arresting someone. It doesn't make sense."

%MINIFYHTMLef7476a8e94aa3a60da4c00e62cb5b3f14% %MINIFYHTMLef7476a8e94aa3a60da4c00e62cb5b3f14%

"Enough!!!" Lupita Nyong & # 39; o declared. "#GeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd,quot;.

"This is not right. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially the whites. I said it recently and I will say it again, don't let your discomfort around social problems prevent you from speaking for those IN DANGER. And the reality is, until this STOPS COMPLETELY – THE BLACK COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE LIVING IN DANGER " Demi lovato said. "DO YOUR PART. THIS INVOLVES YOU TOO. #GeorgeFloyd, I hope that RIP, because it is not fair, since many did not do their part to make sure you lived in peace."

%MINIFYHTMLef7476a8e94aa3a60da4c00e62cb5b3f15%

"You deserved your encouragement, your dignity, your life,quot; Ava DuVernay expressed on Twitter. "Do not die on the street, killed by the knee of a white policeman around your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our anger, our action. We must act, for you, and for all that, there were no cameras present. We must . #GeorgeFloyd ".

Captioning a split photo of Floyd pinned to the ground and Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest with the caption: "This … is why,quot; Lebron James wrote "Get it now!!??!!?? Or are you still fuzzy?