Larry Kramer dead at 84

Gay history is the domain of gay people. We created it, obviously, but most importantly, we keep it. As long as LGBTQ history remains unknown and little taught, it is very clear that we must tell our own stories and show why they are important, in the process of creating hero stories from the things of our existence. And Larry Kramer, the gay activist, writer, and provocateur who died pneumonia Wednesday at age 84, he was a master of self-mythology.

His raging energy is what sold him. At least for me. I remember that I was a young teenager knowing I was gay and didn't want to face it (even though the kids at my school routinely called me a fagot from second grade on), but I longed for some indirect channel for my anger. I discovered that Malcolm X could do the trick: his eloquent rage made public speaking art, it was accessible thanks to his extensive reading Spike Lee's autobiography and beautiful movie based on it, and his anti-racism cause was socially acceptable in the early 90's in a way that gay rights couldn't be for me at the time. I could channel my anger at general inequality to specifically address racism.

Even after dating more than a decade later, I held onto Malcolm as the ideal symbol of righteous outrage. The thing about gay history is that if you are not actively looking for it, there is a good chance that you will not learn it. It wasn't until I saw the 2012 documentary by David France How to survive a plague that I felt what I suppose you could call my velvet wrath reflected on me on screen by Larry Kramer.

I still think about this scene all the time, how Kramer could fiercely go through all the shit in an activist room and shift the focus to what really mattered: the plague. AIDS. Kramer watched his friends, lovers, adversaries and others drop dead around him and a fire was lit on him. In a series of articles they eventually filled bookHe chronicles the disease in its early days. Out loud he took on the task of New York Times& # 39; Sporadic coverage, as well as the apathy of President Ronald Regan and New York Mayor Ed Koch, who allowed the disease to spread. Kramer was instrumental in founding the first gay men's health crisis activist groups, and then ACT, after he was ousted from the first. Without those groups, made up of enterprising queer people who essentially learned about pharmaceutical science and public health, the crisis could be as uncontrollable as it was in the early days. We could still be in the "plague years". AIDS activists of the 1980s and ’The 1990s that Kramer helped focus and assemble were central to the discovery and adoption of antiretroviral drugs that can control HIV today as it functions as a chronic condition, and not the death sentence that was initially known to be. In this effort, Larry Kramer was indispensable. Who knows where the epidemic is, and for that matter U.S, I would be without him.

The emergence of AIDS made Kramer look like a prophet. His 1978 novel, widely read and highly maligned. Fagots seemed to predict that gay men would face if they continued their promiscuity from the era of liberation: the protagonist of the novel Ned understood as a barely veiled substitute for Kramer himself, he pleads with his non-monogamous object of desire that Dinky commit "before you kill yourself." Fagots It is a thorny, sometimes clumsy, equal parts misreading on the beach and deep meditation on connection novel. In his excellent history of gay literature. Eminent outlaws, writer Christopher Bram says Kramer's book is "an erotic novel that denounces sex, which is a bit schizophrenic, but sex often drives people crazy." Kramer and his enemies would later claim that the book is a uniform denunciation of gay promiscuity, but actually delights in sexuality. " Bram adds that Fagots It sold well, around 350,000 copies, and unsurprisingly. "It gave gay readers an opportunity to feel morally superior to men who had sex more often than they did and to masturbate," Bram reasons.

Even if it was morally shoddy, there was something very real about Kramer's ambivalence about sex in Fagots: I knew it was exciting and scary. I knew it could be a refuge and a prison. From what I've read, he viewed his own sex life with similar ambivalence. (He was diagnosed with HIV in 1988, years after his activism.) And besides, as Bram points out, Kramer "turned out to be right." His sexual anxiety allowed him to see things that others were not yet ready to recognize, just as a colorblind person can see patterns that are not immediately visible to the color sighted. And his wounded pride and loose cannon temperament allowed him to say what others were slow to express. "

But as the epidemic tightened its grip on Kramer's people, and refraining from promiscuous sex seemed to be one of the few viable strategies to control a spiraling epidemic, Kramer's rhetoric became more laser-focused and relentless than the the kind of free life (and the abundance of sex that came with it) that so many gay men were enjoying just a few years earlier.

Reading Kramer's habitual attitudes towards sex in the following decades, one can get the feeling that he was a crusader who wanted to save humanity while neglecting its essence. He wanted people to live, but while he refrained from what people do, which is fuck. A review of the autobiographical novel of his enemy Edmund White The farewell symphony that Lawyer ran in May 1997 found Kramer lambasting the sexual content of the book: "(H) e parades before the reader what seems to be every trick that has sucked, screwed, skirted, tied, pissed off or has been sucked, screwed, tied, tied by … Surely life was more than this, even for, especially for, Edmund White.

Brams said this review marked "the first shot in Kramer's strange new war on gay promiscuity," which continued with a New York Times Opinion article published on December 12, 1997. In "Gay culture, redefined"Kramer gutted a liberation-minded group called Sex Panic, which he accused of" taking responsibility for demanding "sexual freedom," which its members define as allowing gay men to have sex when and where and how they want. In other words, this group is a defender of insecure sex, if this is what you want, and of sex in public, if this is what you want. He advocates unconditional and unlimited promiscuity ”. Imagine this will come out today and you will see how Gay Twitter melts in two different puddles of babble, for and against Kramer's cautious crusade. (In a footnote, Bram points out that Kramer misrepresented Sex Panic's mo, which was "to stop the recent demonization of sex and the wave of arrests in public places. But the mere mention of sex seemed to make Kramer irrational." ).

The fact of the matter is that a hard-The line attitude against sex should only be theoretical. Look around you and it is clear from the continued existence of our species: people are going to fuck. The moralization that Kramer advocated was not practical and, as such, amounts to embarrassing people for pleasure. Not that Kramer didn't have a point or the experience to back it up; is that he lacked the ability to save his idealism and his human reality. That is not surprising; He wasn't a superhero, just a hero, and only that occasionally.

Kramer ran on urine and vinegar fuel and eventually pickled his ideology. In 2014, two years after the FDA approved Truvada as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which is the closest thing to an HIV vaccine that medicine is not a vaccine, Kramer reported the use of the drug. "Anyone who voluntarily takes an antiviral every day should have rocks on their heads." He told the Times in profile "There is something funky for me about taking Truvada instead of using a condom. You are taking a drug that is poison to you and has decreased your energy to fight, get involved and do anything." A month later, he folded into a Times opinion piece, saying he believed that taking Truvada, a drug that promised to save lives like the ones Kramer saw lose his brothers for decades, was a bad idea. His reasoning: “There is already much complacency among gay men that makes the lucky uninfected person neglect or reject condom use. So we don't know the full story well enough to go mad without criticism and warn so little. "

Thanks to educated activists like Peter Staley and James Krellenstein, Kramer turned around a year later, he admitted that PrEP was an effective strategy to combat the spread of HIV and that the exorbitant price for Truvada from the pharmaceutical company Gilead was the real threat to the effectiveness of the drug. Since stopping the disease seemed to be Kramer's life's work, it was baffling and maddening that it took so long to endorse her. When PrEP emerged, many detractors took the tenor of Chicken Little, openly concerned about the hypothetical problems that such a regime might create (more promiscuity, more condom abandonment, the chance for yet another unknown microbe to devastate a population that had relaxed their attitudes about sex) without paying much attention to the existing problems that PrEP had to solve. ("Condom fatigue," for example, had been a topic of conversation among gay men since the early 1990s, before the antiretroviral revolution.) Antiretrovirals work, and Larry Kramer of all people should have known. It was as if her ideals of proper etiquette among gay men clouded her cause.

Kramer's bravado was his trademark, as if he were serious about his own words from his acclaimed 1985 play The normal heart: "Don't lose that anger," as Dying Felix tells Ned (again, a Kramer affiliate). The normal heart It was a pure and uncut Kramer, a furious and self-critical narrative that freely related the story of its founding and expulsion from the GMHC. It is, like all Kramer's writings, imperfect and very energetic. He allowed some of the characters the depth he gave to the one he based on himself, but what depth is it. Ned is a hero and a jerk and the play suggests that both qualities nurture each other. Despite all his focus and unwavering articulation, Kramer's creative strength was ambivalence. Through it, he conveyed to his audience the functional truth of life: it is messy and conflicting and even in its most coherent form, it hardly makes much sense.

He showed that he could be measured and have clear eyes on the deficiencies of the movement that helped initiate. In a 2018 interview, proclaimed that "AIDS is worse than ever". But behind the Bombast Kramer trademark there were nuances: “Most of the world remains untested for HIV. What we only hear about are the small pockets of success that lead to too much self-gratification. ” Those little pockets, he explained, consisted of "upper-middle-class areas of white men in places like New York and San Francisco."

In a 2018 New York Times opinion piece with the pessimistic title, "For gays, the worst is yet to come. Again.Kramer ignored his life's work credit because his cause was still incomplete:

I am constantly thanked, even by people who stop me on the street, for what I have done to save my people. Such thanks make me feel uncomfortable. I don't think I did anything that no homosexual person could have done. During the worst of these plague years, we had at most only several thousand of us fighting across the country. About 20 million of us.

In another part of the piece, he reminded readers that "I'm supposed to be dead already." In fact, Kramer, who had struggled with a host of health problems beyond HIV for much of the past three decades, had received a death sentence when he was diagnosed in 1988. And yet he lived to see the sunrise. of antiretrovirals and then lived decades beyond that. Kramer, one of the most famous HIV-positive people diagnosed during the plague years, died at 84, more than five years older than the average human. life expectancy of 79. It is understandable that it has saddened the legion of LGBTQ people and their allies that their words touched, but their longevity is cause for celebration. He fought for his life and won. That is the living glory.