Larry Kramer, AIDS playwright and activist, dies at 84 – Up News Info

NEW YORK [AP] – Larry Kramer, the playwright whose angry voice and pen woke up theatergoers' awareness of AIDS and woke thousands of people in militant protests in the early years of the epidemic, died at the age of 84.

Bill Goldstein, a writer who was working on a biography of Kramer, confirmed the news to The Associated Press. Kramer's husband David Webster told the New York Times that Kramer died of pneumonia on Wednesday.

“We have lost a giant to a man who defended gay rights as a warrior. Their anger was necessary at a time when the US government was unaware of the death of gay men from AIDS, "Elton John said in a statement.

Kramer, who wrote "The Normal Heart,quot; and founded the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power, or ACT UP, lost his lover to the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome in 1984 and was infected with the virus. He also suffered from hepatitis B and received a liver transplant in 2001 because the virus had caused liver failure.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for his screenplay for "Women in Love," the 1969 adaptation of D.H. Lawrence. It starred Glenda Jackson, who won her first Oscar for her performance.

He also wrote the 1972 script "Lost Horizon,quot;, a novel, "Fagots,quot;, and the plays "Sissies & # 39; Scrapbook,quot;, "The Furniture of Home,quot;, "Just Say No,quot; and "The Destiny of Me ", who was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 1993.

But for many years he was best known for his public fight to secure the medical treatment, acceptance, and civil rights of people with AIDS. He told everyone out loud that the gay community was dealing with a plague.

Tributes from the artistic community were flooded on Wednesday, with Lin-Manuel Miranda on Twitter saying "What an extraordinary writer, what a life." Dan Savage wrote: “He ordered us to love ourselves and others and fight for our lives. He was a hero. "

In 1981, when AIDS had not yet acquired its name and only a few dozen people had been diagnosed with it, Kramer and a group of his friends in New York City founded Gay Men & # 39; s Health Crisis, one of the first groups in the country to tackle the epidemic.

He tried to awaken the gay community with speeches and articles like "1,112 and counting," published in gay newspapers in 1983.

"Our continued existence as gay men on the face of this earth is at stake," he wrote. "Unless we fight for our lives, we will die."

The late journalist Randy Shilts, in his best-selling account of the AIDS epidemic "And the Band Played On," called that article "arguably one of the most influential works of defense journalism of the decade,quot; and attributed it to "crystallize the epidemic in a political movement for the gay community. "

Kramer lived to see gay marriage a reality, and married him in 2013, but he never rested. "I am married," he told the AP. "But that's only part of where we are. AIDS still decimates us and we still don't have protection under the law."

Kramer separated from GMHC in 1983 after other board members decided to focus on providing support services to people with AIDS. It remains one of the largest AIDS service groups in the country.

After leaving GMHC, Kramer wrote "The Normal Heart," in which an angry young writer, not unlike Kramer himself, fights against politicians, society, the media, and other gay leaders to draw attention to the crisis.

The play premiered at The Public Theater in April 1985. Associated Press drama critic Michael Kuchwara called it an "angry but compelling indictment of a society, as well as a subculture for not responding adequately to the tragedy."

A revival in 2011 was almost universally praised by critics and garnered Tony's best revival. Two actors, Ellen Barkin and John Benjamin Hickey, also won Tonys. Joe Mantello played the main character in Ned Weeks, Kramer's alter ego.

"I am very touched because it touched so many people," he said at the time. Kramer was often outside the theater handing out flyers asking the world to take action against HIV / AIDS. Keep in mind that AIDS is a global plague. Please know there is no cure, "he said.

The play became a HBO television movie in 2014 starring Mark Ruffalo, Jonathan Groff, Matt Bomer, Taylor Kitsch, Jim Parsons, Alfred Molina, Joe Mantello, and Julia Roberts. He won the Emmy for Best Picture. Kramer took the stage in heavy winter clothing when the statuette was presented to director Ryan Murphy.

The 1992 play "My Fate,quot; continues the Weeks story of "The Normal Heart,quot;. Weeks, in the hospital for experimental AIDS treatment, reflects on the past, particularly his relationship with his family. Her parents and brother seem to represent what happened in the past, as does young Ned, who is facing his older self.

In 1987, Kramer founded ACT UP, the group that became famous for organizing civil disobedience in places like the Food and Drug Administration, the New York Stock Exchange, and Burroughs-Wellcome Corp., the maker of the leading AIDS drug, AZT.

The ACT UP protests helped persuade the FDA to speed up approval of new drugs and Burroughs-Wellcome to lower the price of AZT. He also wrestled, and then reconciled, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, long-time director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who led the national response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kramer soon resigned from a leadership role in ACT UP and, as support for AIDS research grew, he found common ground with health officials whom ACT UP had harshly criticized.

Kramer never softened the urgency of his demands. In 2011, she helped the American Foundation for Equal Rights put on her Broadway play "8,quot; on the legal battle over same-sex marriage in California.

"The good thing that he seems to have accidentally acquired is the reputation of everyone who fears my voice," he told The AP in 2015. "So they listen to me, whether I change something or not."

One of his latest projects was the massive two-volume "The American People," which told the story of gay people in the United States and took decades to write.

"I think it is so important that we know our history: the history of how mistreated we are and how difficult we have to fight to obtain what we deserve, which is equality," he told AP.

At the time of his death, Kramer was working on a play called "An Army of Lovers," which he was updating to include the pandemic.

In 2013 Tonys was honored with the Isabelle Stevenson Award, given to a member of the theater community for his philanthropic or civic efforts.

A few months later, Kramer married her former partner, architect David Webster, in the intensive care unit at NYU Langone Medical Center, where Kramer was recovering from surgery for a bowel obstruction.