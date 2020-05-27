LA is considered to host NHL games when the season resumes – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML599f46e32cc5feac7ce873e0966d3eb613%

– When the National Hockey League resumes play, it could be in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, the NHL announced that when the season restarts, it will be like a 24-team playoff, with games in two central cities, one for the 12 teams in the Western Conference and one for the 12 teams in the Eastern Conference.

The league identified ten locations under consideration for those central cities. Along with Los Angeles, they include Las Vegas, Chicago, Dallas, Edmonton, Minneapolis, Columbus, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, and Toronto.

It is unclear what specific locations are being considered. The L.A. Kings normally play at the Staples Center and the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Both teams will not play when the season resumes because their regular season records did not qualify them for the tournament.

The NHL has not provided a firm restart date. Commissioner Gary Bettman said the selection of the central city will be based on factors including COVID-19's testing capabilities, coronavirus conditions and government regulations.

Each team will be able to bring a maximum of 50 people to the central city, which includes players, coaches and staff. The teams will be housed in secure hotels and will be provided with transportation to the arena and a practice facility.

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom reported that sports could resume in the state in early June, but without fans in the stands.

California has been slowly declining its stay-at-home orders, reopening retailers this week to in-store shoppers and allowing houses of worship to resume services at 25% capacity.

It has also allowed several counties to resume restaurant meals and reopen barbershops, although Los Angeles County has not yet received such a state permit because of the large number of coronavirus cases it has.