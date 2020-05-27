Kyle Busch goes into detail on why he punched Joey Logano in the face to start a fight in 2017.

"Well, there has always been a kind of rivalry between Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing, and much of that is because Brad (Keselowski) and I have never really liked or got along. Joey and I have always had a pretty Decent, and I was one of his biggest supporters at JGR. I was one of the guys who talked to Joe (Gibbs) and said, 'Man, I don't think I should let him go. I think we should keep him. I think we need to keep him. A little more time. We were always cordial. He wouldn't call us friends, but he was a better teammate with Joey than he probably was with Denny at the time.

"But then he goes up to Penske and puts Brad on his head and starts to become cocky Brad No. 2. I like 'Man, I can't tolerate that.' On the one hand, you can't be that happy, go to the Luckily, laughing all the time, hahaha whatever it is for everyone's face and then on the track putting on this different act. Who you are is who you are; you can't have two faces. I hate both faces.

"So he started doing a little bit of that and started teasing me and driving me the wrong way. There were a few other cases where he and I were a little rough on the track. We weren't really disrespectful, but I was starting to get to that point where it was like, 'Okay man, that probably went too far.'

"(In Las Vegas), it was four to go or three to go and Brad, lo and behold, he was missing an engine or he dropped a cylinder or something in the last few laps. Joey and I were going to run for third place, essentially .

"There was a moment in the back where Joey and I were next to each other and we were catching Brad. I was just a little bit ahead of Joey where I went down so I didn't get stuck behind Brad where Joey was I would use Brad as a beak to hold position on me. I was better than Joey, I had caught him from a straight line.

"So I turned it down a little bit and barely touched it to make a hole, I got the hole and spun on (Tour) 3, and then he just left there. And I knew he had destroyed me." As I knew it, I knew it, he got into me and killed me on purpose.

"So, all of that (past) and then that there? It was like, 'OK, you're done. That's it.'

"I've had enough trouble over the years (because) after the race ends, you guys hit each other and all that. I thought, 'Well, I'm not going to do that. Well, I'm going to do something else this time.' Look at this. So I just ran my happy butt over there and hit him over the head. "