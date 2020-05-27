Kumail Nanjiani says he was told to "play the accent" at an audition for a great Hollywood movie

%MINIFYHTML5cfc2b2e1c2741a02d9d6ff239db6ca513%

Kumail Nanjiani has said that he was told to "play the accent" when he auditioned to play the role of a taxi driver in a great Hollywood movie.

The actor was talking to Variety to promote his new Netflix comedy The lovebirds When he revealed that he feels more successful, he is now "auditioning for parts that are [not] stereotypical brown-type parts."

"Hollywood's success is not permanent, I still feel as good as the latest," he said. "I still feel that pressure all the time."





He continued, "I know that [in] my early years of auditioning, all I saw were very stereotypical parts, so when I started offering myself some movies that were out of it, it felt good."

Then Nanjiani said, "There was a really, really big movie where I auditioned for the place where I was a taxi driver, and the director said, 'Hey, could you put the accent a little bit?' sorry i won't

"So the boy felt really bad, he felt really embarrassed, and I said, 'No, it's okay, I just won't do it, if that's what you want, I'm not your boy.'

Nanjiani said the film became "really successful," jokingly, "I don't regret it."

While Nanjiani did not mention the movie, many people on Twitter have wondered if he was talking about dead Pool, which features a taxi driver character named Dopinder. He was portrayed in the 2016 box office hit by Karan Soni.

Many other people suggested that Nanjiani was talking about the 2019 movie StuberHowever, the actor ended up starring in that movie alongside Dave Bautista and his comments indicate that he turned down the role in question.

Nanjiani to be seen in late Marvel movie The eternal, alongside Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Brian Tyree Henry.