Kim Kardashian shares epic throwback photo of her brothers

Kim Kardashian has shared an epic throwback photo of herself and her siblings. It's unclear what caused the image, but it seems he just misses his family. As the Coronavirus pandemic occurred, the Kardashians and Jenners were forced to suspend filming on their television program and practiced social distancing. Now that the rules and guidelines have been relaxed a little, the family has spent more time together. Khloe Kardashian shared videos of the children playing together on her Instagram account and now Kim remembers her brothers.

Although Kim did not say much in the caption or specify when the photo was taken, it appears that she was captured about 15 years ago judging by the size of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Kylie is wearing a graduation cap and is clearly elementary school.

The black and white photo shows a young Rob Kardashian standing in the middle with Khloe Kardashian on one side and Kim and Kourtney on the other. Kendall Jenner is in front of Khloe and Kylie is in front of Kendall.

Khloe Kardashian has always been very close to her brother Rob and that is evidenced in the photo, as you can see that Khloe is resting her head against Rob's shoulder. Rob has an arm around Khloe and an arm around her sister Kourtney.

Kim is standing next to Kourtney and is giving the camera a sweet smile. Kylie Jenner looks like she was laughing and Kendall is showing off her first modeling skills while posing with her hand against Khloe.

You can check out the photo that Kim Kardashian shared with her 172.3 million Instagram followers below.

What do you think about the picture? Do you have any idea why Kim chose to share the throwback photo? Have you been separated from your siblings due to the Coronavirus pandemic?

