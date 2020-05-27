Kevin Hart confesses to lying about the severity of his pain during the recovery from the car accident

%MINIFYHTML50e44b186c23a6f8e6b3b030fe2257f313%

By making an appearance on the 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, the 'Ride Along' actor It opens up about the spinal injuries he sustained in the 2019 accident.

Kevin Hart He tried to hide his pain while recovering from spinal injuries after a car accident last year because he feared that doctors would prevent him from walking daily in the hospital.

The "Walk"Star suffered three fractures to his spine after the driver of his classic car lost control of the vehicle on a canyon highway near the comedian's home in California and now admits that he minimized the severity of his pain to doctors and nurses. "

"I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know I was having pain, because I thought they were going to stop me from letting me keep trying to walk," he said during an appearance on the highest-rated podcast. the "Joe Rogan Experience". "It was, like, the seventh day in the hospital, I had the walker, and they walked slowly but it dragged …".

"I was masking it … because I didn't want to stop trying."

Hart was a broken man in many ways and he admits he started crying when he realized he was going to be okay.

"There was an option that I would never see my wife and children again," he said. Joe Rogan, revealing that he collapsed during a family reunion at the hospital.

"It was not like a cry of accumulation," he explained. "It was throwing up, going out, touching the ground with your feet, what the hell just fell on me, boo hoo. Like, what the hell, what just happened."