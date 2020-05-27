Image: Getty Image: Getty

Brilliant British Society Tatler He recently released a new issue with the Duchess of Cambridge on the cover, declaring her "Catherine the Great" and promising to explain, "How the crisis made Kate the Kingmaker." The accompaniment report He suggested that Kate is a little exhausted lately, but that driving Mexit is generally good. However, in a rare statement to the press, Kensington Palace calls the piece a load of nonsense, or perhaps some other specific synonym for nuisance in the UK that also means testicles.

It is unclear what part of the Tatler expose your royal highnesses at odds with. Maybe it was the part where anonymous sources said Kate was a great mother, or the section where the author mulled over the idea that the future queen might not be as boring as a naked boiled potato, after all. However, the article section most likely suggests that Kate is experiencing human emotions in response to the growing pressure to be everything to all people at all times:

Kate is furious at the bigger workload. Of course, she is smiling and dressing appropriately, but she doesn't want this, "an unidentified source told the Tatler. "She feels exhausted and trapped. He's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be taken out all the time, without the benefits of limits and lots of vacations. "

The queen and the company rushed to Right this, as sentiments have been verboten among the English aristocracy since at least the reign of Edmund Ironside, if not earlier: "This story contains a strip of inaccuracies and false false statements that were not submitted to Kensington Palace prior to publication "said a spokesman. .

However, Tatler He was quick to counter that Kensington Palace had plenty of time to refute claims that the Duchess possesses a normal range of human emotions prior to publication:

"Kensington Palace knew we were publishing the cover story of 'Catherine the Great' months ago and asked them to work on it together," Tatler's editor-in-chief Richard Dennen in a statement of his own. "The fact that they deny knowing it is categorically false."

Here's my uninvestigated, purely speculative The conspiracy theory based solely on my own experiences with English culture, derived entirely from quarter-century-old novels: Kensington Palace, awash with bad press after Prince Harry's emigration to the United States, is absolutely impressed critically criticizing Kate's public appearances, she released the rare statement to draw attention to the piece while enjoying the traditional English tradition of replacing an appropriate reaction with stormy discomfort.