Kendall Jenner caught picking up Devin Booker at the airport on Memorial Day

%MINIFYHTMLa0c01bbaf8e00530615adc11aa27726213%

WENN / Eugene Powers

Almost a month after sparking romance rumors with the Phoenix Suns player, the & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; star She is seen driving with him in the passenger seat.

Up News Info –

Kendall Jenner has added fuel to rumors romantically linking her to Devin Booker. Almost a month after making headlines on his road trip with the Phoenix Suns guard, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star was captured by the camera when it was picked up at Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles.

%MINIFYHTMLa0c01bbaf8e00530615adc11aa27726214% %MINIFYHTMLa0c01bbaf8e00530615adc11aa27726214%

On Monday, May 25, the 24-year-old model was seen driving her Mercedes G-Wagon out of the airport area while her 23-year-old companion took the passenger seat. While the photos from the tour did not capture any interactions between the rumored couple, they both covered their faces with dark glasses.

Kendall and Devin first sparked romantic speculation after being photographed on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, on April 28. The two were seen taking a short break in the bathroom before getting back into their Mercedes-Benz Maybach. While he witnessed the couple appear "paired", other sources insisted that they were just friends.

%MINIFYHTMLa0c01bbaf8e00530615adc11aa27726215%

"Kendall and his friends have a small social circle among the group, who have been following the same guidelines for social distancing and physical distancing," a source told TMZ at the time. "Devin is a friend and part of the small group. They took a road trip to take the much-needed air." Another source shared with PEOPLE, "They're just friends for now, but you never know Kendall."

Shortly after photos of her road trip with Devin appeared online, Kendall was subjected to a vulgar online joke that NBA players were running her over her dating history. In response to the trolling, he turned to Twitter to hit back, "They act like I don't have full control of where I drop this c ** ch."

Before being seen with Devin, Kendall had an on-off relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers guard. Ben simmons. They reportedly took a break from their relationship sometime in 2019 before reconciling in December 2019. The couple were last seen together in early February 2020.

"They have nice dates. When they were both in New York recently, they went to the Natural History Museum. They see each other whenever possible in any city that works better," a source at the time told E! News. "She has seen him in Philadelphia more often than people think. She goes unnoticed."