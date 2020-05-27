Kelly Rowland & # 39; working hard & # 39; to give your child a better childhood than yours

%MINIFYHTML5ef88e0bd7b3caf87c47f80679bfe3d013%

The Destiny & # 39; s Child singer promises to give her son a more & # 39; stable & # 39; childhood as he reviews his difficult life while growing up with an alcoholic father and a busy mother at the meeting he ends.

Kelly Rowland She is doing everything in her power to ensure that her son Titan's childhood is more "stable" than his.

The 39-year-old singer grew up as the daughter of Doris and Christopher, and her mother left her abusive alcoholic father when Kelly was six years old. Doris then took a babysitting job to make ends meet with Kelly, but the disruptive nature of the role meant that the first Child of destiny The star rarely felt safe as a child.

And now she's a mother, five-year-old Titan with husband Tim WeatherspoonKelly is trying to make sure her young son is raised differently.

"I felt that when I was a child, my mother had this job; she was a babysitter," Kelly told the American television program. "Extra"." That really touched her … I just wanted her to be stable a little bit more. With him, you really don't have to want anything. I'm working hard for that, and his life will be different from mine, period. "

When it comes to her current situation, Kelly, like parents around the world, has taken on Titan's role of homeschooling while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic. But the job is much more difficult than I expected, with the "Coffee" singer laughing that teachers definitely need a raise once the shutdown ends.

"I'm scratching my head, because sometimes you go through all that phase, I'm not a teacher, oh, I'm doing this right, no, I don't have patience for this. Teachers need a raise! so many things! "she smiled.