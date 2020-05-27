Kathy Griffin throws expletives at claims Her tweet about Donald Trump is under investigation

%MINIFYHTML1c50421e1ad5221fd74aa7a47d5fdbae13%

The comedian sparks another controversy when she responded to CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's tweet by suggesting that POTUS should be given a 'syringe with nothing but air inside'.

Kathy Griffin is furious at the report that his controversial tweet about Donald trump is being investigated for rape. Minutes after a breaking news editor for the Washington Examiner made the claims via Twitter, the first "Suddenly susan"The actress responded by throwing a few expletives in an answer post directed at him.

On Tuesday night, May 26, Daniel Chaitin tweeted an update to the story about Griffin's latest tweet, claiming that Twitter will "investigate" whether his violated his violent threat policy. In the same publication, he claimed that they had also contacted the Secret Service. Her tweet prompted the comedian to reply, "Fuck off. Want to fight me, damn fan? # 100Miles y muertos."

Griffin sparked a backlash hours earlier when he responded to a tweet from CNN White House chief correspondent Jim Acosta, reporting: "Trump at a diabetes event in WH: & # 39; I don't use insulin. Should I? & # 39; "Sharing her thoughts on the matter, the 59-year-old woman tweeted," A syringe with nothing but air inside would be enough. F ** K TRUMP. "

The Washington Examiner quickly captured Griffin's tweet and interpreted it in "@KathyGriffin advocates stabbing @realDonaldTrump with a syringe filled with air. Air embolisms, caused by air entering the bloodstream, can be fatal." In response, the Emmy Award winner tweeted, "LO SEGURO, F ** KER. #TrumpLiedPeopleDied."

Griffin's confirmation tweet outraged many of Trump's supporters. "Kathy Griffin publishes a tweet asking for the stabbing of President Trump with a syringe filled with air. Perhaps Twitter should suspend her and void this tweet? Just an idea," suggested one, while another referred to his 2017 visit to the Secret. . Service, "I just hope you enjoy the secret service company ……… again."

In December 2018, Griffin spoke about the effects of his bloody 2017 photo with a bloody image of Trump's head. Address violent reaction during an appearance in "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"She said," Many people don't know this part. Actually, two federal agencies, the Secret Service and the auxiliary office of the United States Attorney, put me under a two-month federal investigation and considered charging me with a crime, this is real, of conspiracy to assassinate the President of the States United ".