Kathy Griffin suggests Trump take ‘Syringe with nothing but air inside’ – Up News Info

The same day that President Trump broke into Twitter by tagging his post with a "fact check" link, calling it a violation of his freedom of expression, comedian Kathy Griffin also decided to test her protections under the First Amendment. .

CNN's Jake Tapper tweeted a quote from Trump at a diabetes event at the White House Tuesday saying, "I don't take insulin. Should I be?

Griffin replied, "A syringe with nothing but air inside would suffice."

Such an injection could result in a fatal blockage of the blood vessels caused by one or more air bubbles or other gas in the circulatory system, something like bends in divers.

The reaction was swift: Twitter users tagged the Secret Service in their responses and said, "This is a direct threat to the President of the United States."

Griffin, for his part, did not regret it. The comedian repeatedly, and very explicitly, responded to those who complained about her tweet.

This is not the first time that Griffin has chased Trump. In 2017, she tweeted an image of herself and of what looked like President Trump's bloody head.

The president responded, saying that his 11-year-old son, Barron, was affected by the image.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Griffin then apologized for the image saying, “I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong. "