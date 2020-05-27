Kathy Griffin suggests that Donald Trump should be injected with a syringe filled with nothing but air and that he is back in hot water!

%MINIFYHTML97b5fe1825773621712f8df392ad7e6e13%

Kathy Griffin is in hot water for the same reason once again! As you may already know, the comedian was infamously involved in a scandal involving a Donald Trump chief mannequin and, this time, he suggested that air be injected into the current President!

As you can imagine, this enraged Twitter on the right and they got to ask the Secret Services to keep an eye on her like the last time!

Her rejection of Trump, which ultimately affected her more than it did, comes after Trump wondered if he should take insulin or not while announcing that Medicare pays copays for the hormone and will cap $ 35 a month.

Obviously, insulin is necessary for those suffering from type 1 diabetes, which is why CNN correspondent Jim Acosta took to Twitter soon after to mock Trump.

‘Trump at a diabetes event at WH:‘ I don't use insulin. He should be? "", Is read in the tweet.

Seeing the post, Kathy joined the conversation, also shooting the President by suggesting that a syringe ‘with nothing but air inside would suffice. F ** K TRUMP ".

Her tweet was followed by an explanation from the Washington Examiner saying: ‘@KathyGriffin advocates for someone to stab with a syringe filled with air. Air embolisms, caused by air entering the bloodstream, can be fatal. "

But the comedian doesn't seem to have learned much from her previous scandal related to her death wish at the Donald because she responded by saying, "SURE, F ** KER. #TrumpLiedPeopleDied."

After she confirmed that she was calling for Trump to be killed, some people online beat her and commented on things like: ‘Kathy Griffin posts a tweet asking for the stabbing of President Trump with a syringe filled with air. Maybe Twitter should suspend her and delete this tweet? Just a thought. "/" I just hope she enjoys the company of the Secret Service … again. / & # 39; Arrest! & # 39;

As it seems, Trump supporters want Kathy to be punished for her harsh words.

Do you agree that the comedian should suffer legal consequences or not?



