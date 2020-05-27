Katherine Schwarzenegger calls brother Patrick on Instagram

Personal note: never leave Katherine Schwarzenegger in reading

On Tuesday, the future mom hilariously trolled her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger for not responding to your text. And, in true older sister style, she did so via Instagram.

Seeing that his text message was still unanswered, but that the 26-year-old had enough time to post a photo of him and his girlfriend Abby ChampionKatherine took matters into her own hands with a comment.

"I just texted him with these photos and haven't received a response," he wrote, adding a thoughtful emoji to add sass. Confirming that he received the message, Patrick replied with a pair of laughing emojis.

This is not the first time that Katherine uses social media to call her famous family. Last month, he teased his mother. Maria Shriver after she shared a photo of Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt sitting in a convertible along with the caption: "They came to pick me up, but I was strong and told them I would stay home."