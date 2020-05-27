Katherine Schwarzenegger calls brother Patrick on Instagram

Personal note: never leave Katherine Schwarzenegger in reading
On Tuesday, the future mom hilariously trolled her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger for not responding to your text. And, in true older sister style, she did so via Instagram.
Seeing that his text message was still unanswered, but that the 26-year-old had enough time to post a photo of him and his girlfriend Abby ChampionKatherine took matters into her own hands with a comment.
"I just texted him with these photos and haven't received a response," he wrote, adding a thoughtful emoji to add sass. Confirming that he received the message, Patrick replied with a pair of laughing emojis.
This is not the first time that Katherine uses social media to call her famous family. Last month, he teased his mother. Maria Shriver after she shared a photo of Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt sitting in a convertible along with the caption: "They came to pick me up, but I was strong and told them I would stay home."
Jokingly, Maria wrote, "I mean, do you have to ask? I would go as fast as I could! You? #StayHomeStaySafe." Seeing the presenter's legend, Katherine commented, "Omg mom."
Since she announced that she and her husband Chris Pratt They are expecting their first child together a month ago, the future parents have received a great amount of love from their family and friends. During your visit to Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, Arnold schwarzenegger He couldn't help but talk about his future grandson.
"Yes, can you believe that? I mean, it's really exciting news that Katherine is now, you know you're pregnant and you have a baby, I don't know exactly when. Sometime this summer," she said. "And, inevitably, I really want to play with whatever, her or him, and have a little fun."
the Terminator Star continued, "I think this is a unique experience. But I was thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second: it's part of Kennedy and part, you know, there are three groups of genes here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt. "
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images
"I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban missile crisis, we can go and kill predators with our own hands and we are going to train dinosaurs. I mean, think about this: that's a lot of power here." Arnold added, joking that he hopes the little one doesn't inherit his famous accent. "The worst thing is that this kid ends up, you know, with my accent. That's what we don't want."
Once the news of Katherine and Chris' little bundle of joy broke, a source close to the couple told E! News that Maria cannot wait to meet her grandson.
"Maria is especially excited by the news and cannot wait to be a grandmother," the source shared. "She loves Chris and knows that Katherine will be a natural mother."
