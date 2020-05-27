Karan Johar's rapid fire with his sons Yash and Roohi Johar is a must



Karan Johar's rapid fire is famous across the country. Today, the filmmaker decided to throw out the couch and get a new set of quick questions for his cutest guests in his instant version of the show.

The director, who has been sharing videos of his adorable sons Yash and Roohi Johar, released another video of them on Instagram. In the video, Karan Johar is seen asking them some quick questions. Start by asking them who their favorite person in the house is, where Yash names himself. So KJo asks her children who they would choose for their play dates. While Yash names AbRam Khan, Roohi chooses Taimur Ali Khan. Watch the video for yourself below.

