Kandi Burruss finally reveals why NeNe Leakes created great chaos on the reunion show "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot;

In spite of Atlanta Real Housewives The reunion show was virtually recorded, the ladies made sure to bring plenty of drama for viewers to enjoy and dissect.

While many nasty words were exchanged between Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, and Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes stole the entire show with their antics.

The actress and TV sensation got mad after something was said, and she shut down her computer, left the recording session, and was not seen again by her co-stars.

In a new interview, Kandi revealed why NeNe launched a massive tantrum by saying it had something to do with Yovanna Momplaisir addressing the "snake,quot; audio tape scandal during season 12.

The Xscape singer revealed what really happened: “She definitely left for Yovanna. Let's be clear, regardless of how she and I argue or she argues with someone else. She can definitely handle a discussion; let's be clear. He had already told the world that he planned to read to us that day, so it wasn't because he was arguing with us. In fact, by the time she got up to leave, we weren't even talking to her anymore. "

Kandi went on to say, "So there was nothing that happened at the time that made him get up and go away. What happened was that Yovanna had posted a video on social media so that people knew she was about to appear. And NeNe was informed by who was on her team, or whatever she saw or whatever, and that was what made her get up and walk away. She didn't want to deal with her. "

She concluded by saying, "I don't know. I'm not her. I can't say why I didn't want to deal with her. But she didn't want to come and go with Yovanna, I guess, at the meeting, so she got up and left. We were all a a little upset about that. There were still other things to discuss. There were still other things they had to talk about that happened on the show, that didn't happen off camera. So I didn't understand why she would get up because of Yovanna. "

RHOA never fails to deliver drama.



