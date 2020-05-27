Justice Department Ends Stock Trading Investigation by Ladies Feinstein, Loeffler, and Inhofe Weeks Before Pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLc5be5f27b053bd766a6e1875a61a96c813%

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department has closed investigations into the stock trade by California Senators Dianne Feinstein, Georgia Kelly Loeffler and Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, according to people familiar with the notifications sent to the senators. Senators were scrutinized for transactions made in the weeks before the coronavirus brought markets down.

%MINIFYHTMLc5be5f27b053bd766a6e1875a61a96c814% %MINIFYHTMLc5be5f27b053bd766a6e1875a61a96c814%

Events indicate that federal law enforcement officials are narrowing their focus on investigating actions to Senator Richard Burr, Republican of North Carolina, former chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Agents showed up at his home in the Washington area about two weeks ago with an order to search his cell phone.

Senate records show Burr and his wife sold between approximately $ 600,000 and $ 1.7 million in more than 30 transactions in late January and mid-February, just before the market began to drop and government health officials began to sound the alarms about the virus. Burr has denied wrongdoing.

Loeffler, Inhofe and Feinstein were notified Tuesday that they are no longer being investigated, according to three people familiar with the contacts but not authorized to speak about them. A spokesman for Loeffler, who is in a competitive reelection race, said in a statement that the Justice Department decision "affirms what Senator Loeffler has said all along: he did nothing wrong."

Spokesman Stephen Lawson said the scrutiny of the offices was a "politically motivated attack,quot; by his political opponents and the media. Loeffler, a Republican who became a senator in January, and her husband ditched substantial portions of her portfolio and bought new shares around the time Congress was receiving reports of the severity of the pandemic. Loeffler's husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, is president of the New York Stock Exchange, and she said the accounts were managed by outside advisers.

Feinstein reported that her husband sold between $ 1.5 million and $ 6 million in Allogene Therapeutics stock before the market crash. The San Francisco-based biotech company researches and develops cures for cancer. Inhofe sold between $ 395,000 and $ 850,000 in shares he held in various companies in late January and early February, according to a statement.

%MINIFYHTMLc5be5f27b053bd766a6e1875a61a96c815%

Like Loeffler, both Inhofe and Feinstein denied having done anything wrong or being involved in the trades. Inhofe, a Republican, tweeted in March that he had asked his financial adviser to remove him from stocks and put him into mutual funds in 2018, shortly after becoming chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Both Loeffler and Feinstein had acknowledged contacts with the Justice Department. A Feinstein spokesman said earlier this month that police asked the Democratic senator "some basic questions,quot; about her husband's sales and that she had voluntarily responded.

A Loeffler spokesperson said the senator sent documents to the department, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Senate Ethics Committee "establishing that she and her husband acted in a completely appropriate manner and observed both the letter and the spirit of the law "

Burr, meanwhile, temporarily stepped aside as chairman of the intelligence panel during the investigation, saying he didn't want it to be a distraction. He also asked that the Senate Ethics Committee investigate his actions.

A spokeswoman for Alice Fisher, Burr's attorney, said Fisher would not comment. The attorney previously said that the senator has been "actively cooperating,quot; with investigators.

"From the beginning, Senator Burr has focused on a proper and comprehensive review of the facts in this matter, which will establish that his actions were appropriate," Fisher said in a statement earlier this month.

Burr acknowledged selling the shares due to the coronavirus, but said he relied "solely on public news reports," specifically CNBC Asia's daily science and health reports, to make financial decisions.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.