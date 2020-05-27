Judge Rejects Fox News Lawsuit Over Coronavirus Coverage – Up News Info

A Washington state judge rejected a public interest group's lawsuit against Fox News, alleging that the network violated consumer protection laws through its coronavirus coverage.

The Washington League for Greater Transparency and Ethics, or WASH LITE, sued the network in early April, alleging that its coverage violated state consumer protection laws by participating in a "campaign of deception and omission regarding danger of the international proliferation of the novel coronavirus. " Parent Fox Corp. and two channel distributors, AT&T and Comcast, as well as Rupert Murdoch, were also named in the lawsuit.

Judge Brian McDonald wrote that the "stated objective of the public interest group in this lawsuit – to ensure that the public receives accurate information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 – is laudable. However, the media employed here, a claim (protection consumer) against a cable news channel, is in conflict with First Amendment protections. "

In its motion to dismiss Fox News described cases in which its hosts warned of the severity of the crisis. The Committee of Reporters for Press Freedom and NCTA – The Internet and Television Association filed an amicus brief in the case in support of the network.

In a statement, the network said: "Using a false representation of the Fox News Channel comment, WASHLITE attempted to silence a national news organization to resolve a partisan complaint. This was not only wrong, but it despised the fundamentals of freedom of expression and we are glad that the court dismissed this frivolous case and grateful to the First Amendment community who joined us. ”