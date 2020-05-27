John Waters Coronavirus School of Visual Arts Graduation Speech Class of 2020 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd80db4549ef8ea26587b8da1f707be3d13%

They have been terrible years to graduate across the country. To pick up the spirit of graduates everywhere, here is a speech that Principal John Waters virtually gives today to the Graduate class of the School of Visual Arts. The irreverent Baltimore-based film director of Hair spray to Pink Flamingos, Polyester and Serial mom He seemed determined to motivate and energize a class of graduates who were headed for the most precarious job market in memory. But it often strays, reflecting on the inevitable Tiger king The imitation of the porn movie to a cry of Lori Loughlin, and the possibility that graduates are unique if in fact they have the distinction of possibly being the last class of graduates in the world. So it's not him Brave Heart speech, but it is still quite entertaining things as the unconventional filmmaker teaches life lessons. Here is his speech.

"Thank you all so much. I wanted to deliver this live speech at Radio City Music Hall as scheduled in front of the 5,000 graduates, faculty, and family members, but oh no, here I am in front of a green screen in Baltimore like a crackpot low special effect Professor Now you have to look at me virtually, with no time to laugh … and once posted I will be subject to rewinding or worse yet fast suppose hacker trolls interrupt our online ceremony today yelling "Get out of school" or "Free the test cheat mother, Lori Loughlin." There's nothing we can do about it. We're stuck in a Grade Z horror movie with no way out.

Ok, I am supposed to energize. That's a challenge when you look at the headlines every morning and everyone basically says "You're going to die today." But I am optimistic and you should be too. If you die tomorrow, at least you got your college degree, right? What if the end of the world is happening now? Well, you won't miss a thing, will you? Because there will be no more "things". You will be the last class of graduates in the world. Now that's what I call unique.

Me? I just lay at home, paranoid about touching my face and waiting for the first "King Tiger" porn imitation. What a time I bet you never thought the New York Department of Health would issue guidelines recommending masturbation during the pandemic! And those masks? So hot, it fogs up your glasses when you try to study, muffles your voice in online classrooms. Protective face coatings threaten my entire identity by hiding my mustache! But I do wear these masks anyway for the safety of the prisoners whose bail I have recently contributed to through various charities. I bet some of these criminals are stealing your car as I speak. Gloves? Yes, we have them on but they don't make you feel like Jack the Ripper or, worse yet, an unemployed proctologist. It's not pretty, but who wants lice? Not me and certainly not you; the smart ones about to get a degree.

But now a normal graduation has been stolen from him, he forever qualified as the Coronavirus Class of 2020. I wish I could be like that multi-million dollar investor in technology who last year as an opening speaker pledged to pay off all the college loans for graduate students. I was going to do the same thing until all the entertainment businesses were canceled and now I'm unemployed. What would you have paid? Your speeding tickets, upcoming beauty salon bills, all court ordered fines, and of course any

outstanding medical marijuana debts.

Ok inspiring! You need to stop complaining. Ahead! Up as they say. Positive. You will never Walk alone. Also, you guys are artists and there were never any real jobs waiting for you in the workforce, right? Even before this epidemic. So what about all the moaning? Artists are magicians. You see what others cannot, you have a secret language, the power to make others follow, a dress code of your own and you can change the story with a ridiculous idea.

Also, pricing is legal in your field. Count your artistic blessings and move on.

But what do you do if, God forbid, the art market is sold out, teaching jobs are hooked, theaters are not reopening, concert halls remain dark, and restaurant owners are doomed to a life of exhaustion? You start again and agree not to work, hanging around like hungry artists used to do. Remember? Dirty clothes, hating success, refusing to sell yourself? Or you create new "career" opportunities. Before the virus, there used to be a job called "prison advocate," where ex-convicts teach wealthy jailed inmates how to serve their sentences. Martha Stewart had a prison attorney. Also Mary Boone. So why not create a new version? A "poor defender": train the privileged how to do without. Tell fat art collectors, if you can't buy a piece of art, start dressing up as such. Be Jeff Koons' puppy for a whole weekend and see how close he will unite your family. Now that all the charity balls are canceled in New York City, what is a lady in society supposed to do? She can still buy the latest designer originals, but I would tell her to give them to the homeless. Once you saw how much a Comme des Garçons or Yves Saint Laurent outfit would liven up a haven, you could start a new charity for people deprived of fashion.

I applaud some victims of the virus. Celebrity culture? Good trip. Who cares what quarantined stars do? They do the same as you. They are bored, they get fat, they are over medicated and without work. However, fame has radically changed.

Nurses are the new Marvel heroes who deserve our honorary titles; Doctors have become reality stars in an unscripted battle as they graduate for treatment; Amazon workers: supermodels starting at the store catwalk to deliver toilet paper to us. Postmen and truck divers? They are NFL Super Bowl champions who earn a diploma every day for getting behind the wheel.

You are also stars, and today is your day to shine. Grades are like the Academy Awards, you have to campaign, and sometimes the rules change. Fashion? Ok, a high school in this is very relevant, but we go to the red carpet and take it to the master's level combining style with artistic nerve. Every day from now until November, start dressing from head to toe as the candidate you are voting for to be President and Vice President. Think of the photographs. Thousands of like-minded people and Joe Biden impersonators sitting next to Mike Pence drag the kings and Amy Klobuchar or Elizabeth Warren drag the queens on the subway. It would unite us all!

Yes. Be an activist. But aren't they all tired on both sides? Left? Right? Even each other? Think of a whole new way of being radical. Don't be violent, be fun: climb the border wall in El Paso and sneak into Mexico. "You are going the wrong way," the illegal immigrants yelled, but you yelled, "No, we don't speak Spanish, we don't want jobs, we just want to be in your country and relax."

Same thing with the "Make America Great" gang: they make fun of us, but be resourceful. Flaunt winning on a date with the Mitch McConnell pageants at their rallies. Have a Nancy Pelosi doppelganger dip tank. ‘Send it back! Send it back! "Do you know who will be singing that soon? Not Republicans! Your own parents when you tell them, 'Due to the current economic climate, I'm thinking of going home with you permanently.'" No! Not that! NEVER AGAIN! & # 39;

Here is some good advice: learn how to choose your own battles. The ones you can win. Are plastic straws really the biggest problem in the United States today? Should we go further and ban all plastic utensils and eat with our hands so that roaches can live? I agree with PETA on some concerns about animal rights, but when they argue that using the term "pet is derogatory to a dog and compare it to calling a woman" darling "or" honey, "I'm not sure that no convert wins. Should the Boston Bomber be allowed to vote? Give me a break! Let's make sure we can vote first!

Trust me, as you get older, some of your opinions will soften. Things change. Corona used to be just a beer, remember? You learn to restart yourself. Freelance theaters – turn them into drive-in movies! From twilight to dawn Greta Gerwig. Vegan snack bar. Hollywood? Live action shooting six feet away is impossible. So all the animation, all the time! Movie stars will not age. Facelifts will finally be a thing of the past.

You are never a revolutionary forever. In the 1960s I wanted to burn Bank of America and today, well, my money is deposited there. Do I listen to virtual boos? Oh, come on. You will also change! Who knows? You adopted the vinyl, maybe the upcoming mavericks will come alive on the phone again and make you look a little cool for refusing to do so. The avant-garde dulls over time, no matter how hard you try to keep up.

But while you are still young? Maybe it's time to become a virus yourself. A good type of virus, one fueled by the years of hard work he put into the incubator known as the School of Visual Arts. An asymptomatic intellectual flu that stealthily infects the closed-minded, affects those who judge others first, but never themselves. You will invade intolerance cells on both sides of the political fence, you will damage discrimination systems of any kind. Yes, you will make others sick. Sick of sexual harassment, but not sick of sexual acts per se. Tired of transphobia but awake to the freedom of gender confusion. You will make the throats of the Liberals and Conservatives so dry that they can never vomit hate again.

But remember, you are also sick. You are a carrier. You must vomit your last traces of racism that your ancestors left you. Sneeze the toxic nationalism that politicians have forced you to eat and cough up any elitism that you have been lucky enough to inherit. You must lose your taste for moral superiority and accept the fact that you cannot smell your own cocky virtuosity.

Give yourself a fever! Raise your own temperature to high. No. 98.6 for you. No proof is needed. You are not the "new normal". You are the vaccine. Artists who burn with urgency for a counterculture that, once injected, refuses to be influenced by mine or by any other generation. Do it now! When no one is watching When no one knows what will happen next. You and only you will be responsible if we return to the same as always.

Travel beyond the valley of people with mood problems and beyond sexual anarchy to a coup of mad capitalism. Yes, capitalism. We live in a capitalist country, don't we? But now it is only for the rich and the poor. Who ever thought that fighting to bring back the middle class would be an extremist act, but it is. Start the plague against the nobility to start the doomsday of traditional solutions that didn't work. Artists, you too are the cure! The only people who can inspire the world to notice and then alter their destructive behavior. An asshole

the apocalypse is just around the corner, but you must light the first spark. Covid-19 Commands!

That's you! Congratulations! And now is the time for action. Thank you.

John Waters

May 2020