John Krasinski insists that selling "Some Good News" was not a matter of money

Talking to former co-star Rainn Wilson on his live stream & # 39; Hey There, Human & # 39 ;, the former star of & # 39; The Office & # 39; points out how little time it would take once the coronavirus blockade is over.

John Krasinski has defended its decision to sell its web blocking series "Some Good News" to ViacomCBS.

The "A peaceful place"The star announced last week, late May 24, that the network would host the program with a new host after a bidding war, and many people accused him of" selling "by moving the program from its old free platform. to a larger organization.

However, talking to the ex "The office"co-star Rainn Wilson In his live stream "Hey There, Human," John explained that it was not a question of money, but of how little time he knew he would have once the coronavirus blockade was over.

"I knew that the two options were always going to be leaving him with eight in my office, which I would love to continue doing this program from my office forever, (but) it just wasn't sustainable," he explained. "So I would need a partner. And it's funny, in the first episode I said, 'Why isn't there a news show entirely dedicated to the good news?' And now we have one of the America's Biggest News, CBS News, which says they want it to be part of their ongoing news cycle, which is crazy. "

"The fact that we were able to accomplish that, in eight weeks went from non-existence to now being on one of these huge news networks, is honestly one of the most incredible honors I have been able to accomplish. And again, it was all due to the community and people. "

John added that the decision was driven by the fact that he has to film the next third series of "Jack Ryan"among several other commitments.

The first new episodes of "Some Good News" will be shown on the renowned CBS All Access this summer, before other ViacomCBS networks get the second installment series.