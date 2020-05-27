Joe Scarborough pays tribute to his former aide as Trump continues to tweet – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4d3b86fc85ab16cfeeaf8289d34f341713%

Joe Scarborough dedicated a segment of Good morning joe on Wednesday to pay tribute to Lori Klausutis, an aide in his congressional office whose death in 2001 is the source of Donald Trump's claims of a discredited conspiracy theory.

Klausutis' widower, Timothy J. Klausutis, wrote a letter last week to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, asking him to delete the President's tweets claiming that the case was an unsolved mystery and suggesting that Scarborough was implicated in his death.

On the show, Scarborough said she did not know Klausutis well, as she worked at one of his satellite offices while he served as a Florida congressman.

"But after her death, TJ (her husband) told me that she was working in a bank … and decided that she wanted to, she was a lifelong Republican, a faithful Catholic, she decided that she wanted to work in something bigger than herself herself. " "Scarborough said." TJ said he wanted to do it because he wanted to give him back to the country he loved. "

“I have thought about that during these years. A young woman's desire to do something good for the country she loved has first led people on the far left of the Internet to tarnish her name, and then a Republican senatorial candidate, years later, to tarnish her name. , and then to the people on the far left later tainting his name. And now the President of the United States questions the name of this good woman.

He added: “It is heartbreaking. Cruelty is indescribable. It is not just Donald Trump. It has been going on for 19 years. Donald Trump is right. It wasn't his original thought, but other vile people driven by hatred and petty politics, thinking they were going to hurt me. "

Instead, he said, "the attacks pass through me and terrify a family that has been unable to let their loved one rest in peace."

Klausutis had an undiagnosed heart condition and fell and hit his head on the job, a finding the coroner came to after an investigation.

Trump's continued advancement of conspiracy theory sparked a media reprimand such as the editorial page of The Wall Street Journal. "Mr. Trump always responds to criticism, and Scarborough has called the president mentally ill, among other things. But to suggest that the presenter of the talk show is implicated in the woman's death is not a tough political game. It is a stain. "said the editorial.

However, Trump went on to claim that the case was a mystery, even after the Scarborough segment.

"Psycho Joe Scarborough is disturbed, not only by his poor grades, but by all the things and facts that are popping up on the Internet about opening an unsolved case. He knows what's going on! The President wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.