Joe Biden will give his keynote address at the Minnesota Democrats Online Convention – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker when Minnesota Democrats hold a virtual state convention under the theme "Minnesota Together,quot; this weekend.

The former vice president will address delegates online on Sunday, along with senator Amy Klobuchar, who is considered a possible running mate. His speeches can be seen live on the state party's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Speeches by Governor Tim Walz, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Pérez, and other Minnesota Democratic incumbents and congressional candidates will also air live on Sunday.

US Senator Tina Smith is expected to easily win endorsement at the convention, which begins Saturday with delegate-only training and panel discussions. Delegates will also select delegates from the national convention, presidential electors, and representatives to the Democratic National Committee.

The Minnesota Farmer-Democratic Labor Party was originally slated to hold its state convention in Rochester this weekend, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible.

Minnesota Republicans attempted to hold their state convention online on May 16, but had to cut it short because of what state president Jennifer Carnahan called "potentially malicious interference,quot; with her voting technology.

The party has provided few details about the investigation into what went wrong and has not announced a new date for the event.

