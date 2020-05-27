Jimmy Fallon apologizes for Blackface parody

Nightly TV host Jimmy Fallon was forced to offer an apology after a parody of him doing Blackface went viral.

"In 2000, while I was on SNL, I made the terrible decision to pose as Chris Rock while on the black face," he wrote. "There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry that I made this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable."

In the parody video clip, Fallon painted his face black, posing as comedian Chris Rock, using almost every black stereotype in the book.

Twitter proceeded to drag it, but it is unlikely to be canceled. The uproar is dying.

Fallon joined NBC's Saturday Night Live as a cast member in 1998, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Fallon stayed on SNL for six years between 1998 and 2004, co-organizing the show's weekend update segment and becoming a celebrity in the process.