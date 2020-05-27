Jimmy Fallon apologizes for Blackface parody

Nightly TV host Jimmy Fallon was forced to offer an apology after a parody of him doing Blackface went viral.

"In 2000, while I was on SNL, I made the terrible decision to pose as Chris Rock while on the black face," he wrote. "There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry that I made this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable."

