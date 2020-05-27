Jamie Foxx Responds To Jimmy Fallon's Blackface Controversy: Says It Wasn't Really "Blackface,quot;

Jamie Foxx recently came to bat for his partner, Jimmy Fallon, when it was revealed that he was allegedly "black-faced,quot; by a SNL 2000 skitch. According to Jamie, it wasn't even a black face, so it's not a big deal.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Jimmy made an impression of Chris Rock when he was a regular cast member on Saturday night live, so his face was painted brown. In recent years, fans have looked at the sketch through a new lens, and many argued that it was very racist.

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to pose as Chris Rock while on blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable. – jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

Reportedly, Tonight's show I thought it was time to recognize the vitriol of social networks. They released a statement taking full responsibility for Jimmy's actions and described them as part of an "unquestionably offensive decision."

Some people, on the other hand, don't think the witch was as offensive or even wrong, and Jamie Foxx is one of them. Jamie Foxx commented on an Instagram post from E! Recent news in which he addressed the controversy directly.

Jamie wrote in the comment section that Jimmy was simply making a "Chris Rock impression,quot;, and was not meant to make fun of blacks like race and culture. The comedian went on to say that this is a difficult time for comedians at the moment, but there are more important "frying fish,quot; now.

By "fish for frying," it is not entirely clear what Jamie means because he never said directly, but one could only assume that his comment was made in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some social media users who think the black face sketch is overblown joked that the controversy is primarily a consequence of people having too much free time right now. Still, this will not be the first time that a public figure has been criticized for an incident years ago.

Even Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has built a reputation for himself as one of the most progressive leaders in the Western world, wore a "brown face,quot; many years ago at a party. He was excited about it in the press.



