Jamie Foxx defends Jimmy Fallon amid SNL's black-face backlash

A fellow star has come to Jimmy FallonThe defense.
This week the Tonight's show host was attacked online after filming a 2000 Saturday night live parody with him in black face while posing as Chris Rock resurfaced
The reaction was swift as some called for the nightly host to be "canceled," as #JimmyFallonIsOverParty was on Twitter while others insisted on a public apology and acknowledgment of his actions. While the sketch in question sparked a debate over whether it was fair to criticize Fallon compared to other stars who had acted similarly in past roles, it finally addressed the situation publicly on Tuesday.
"In 2000, while I was on SNL, I made the terrible decision to pose as Chris Rock while on the black face. There is no excuse for this," Fallon tweeted. "I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable."
However, not everyone agreed that Fallon was wrong, including a very famous name.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for El Apolo
"I was making an impression of Chris Rock. It was not a black face." Jamie Foxx said in a comment about E! Instagram news post on the matter. "We are comedians, I know this is a difficult time right now. But this is a stretch."
The Oscar winner continued: "In a show called Vivid Colors, we play every race."
"Let this go," he concluded. "We have bigger fish to fry … #changecourse."
Many more comments followed. As one praised, "Well said sir!"
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML923c1b07a2030af2e65b42fe8cf5427416%