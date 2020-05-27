Jamie Foxx defends Jimmy Fallon amid SNL's black-face backlash

A fellow star has come to Jimmy FallonThe defense.

This week the Tonight's show host was attacked online after filming a 2000 Saturday night live parody with him in black face while posing as Chris Rock resurfaced

The reaction was swift as some called for the nightly host to be "canceled," as #JimmyFallonIsOverParty was on Twitter while others insisted on a public apology and acknowledgment of his actions. While the sketch in question sparked a debate over whether it was fair to criticize Fallon compared to other stars who had acted similarly in past roles, it finally addressed the situation publicly on Tuesday.

"In 2000, while I was on SNL, I made the terrible decision to pose as Chris Rock while on the black face. There is no excuse for this," Fallon tweeted. "I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable."