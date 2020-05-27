Jameela Jamil says we should "Let's all be like Lizzo!" Find out why

%MINIFYHTML742b0444f004da139ce818a7bace0a7913%

Is it safe to say that Jameela Jamil is a Lizzo fan.

On Wednesday, The good place alum practically stopped by Daily pop and open to E! Erin lim about his new HBO show Max Legendary, body neutrality and more. In fact, during this discussion, Jameela stated that the positive nature of the artist's body "Truth hurts,quot; is aspirational.

Like E! Readers surely know this, the British actress is an advocate of body neutrality after battling body dysmorphia and eating disorders.

"The image of my body stopped me a lot in my life and that is because society, the media, magazines, people at school, even my family trained me to do it," he said. My weight is The founder of the podcast explained to E !. "I can't do body positivity because it still takes too long! Stand in front of the mirror and say, Amo I love thighs! I love my cellulite!"

According to Jameela, she is still "too body dysmorphic to be able to do that." Therefore, she has chosen to remain neutral regarding her image.

"I'm neutral! I don't love my body, I don't hate it," he shared.