Jameela Jamil and Dashaun Wesley in & # 39; Legendary & # 39; HBO Max – Up News Info Los Angeles

HBO Max is here and one of the original shows available on the new streaming service is "Legendary,quot;.

The competition's reality show highlights the underground saloon community as competitors' homes flaunt their fashion and move to famous judges like actor Jameela Jamil and musician Megan Thee Stallion. Dashaun Wesley serves as ringmaster for the competition show and he and Jamil are excited to have a whole new group of people exposed to the world of the ballroom.

"The atmosphere in the room is like no other," Wesley said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. "Once you walk into that room and onto that stage and dress up with your character, it's amazing. It's definitely an emotional roller coaster. I had a chance to see that and feel it."

"There were so many fascinating things, but what the contestants were able to put together week after week after week," Jamil said. “They had so little time to come up with huge and creative stories. No expense was spared and imagination was not spared. These things take months to plan and the contestants were preparing things in five or six days. Ballroom has a reputation for being fun, stylish and beautiful. It also has a reputation for being gloomy. There may be volatile exchanges between contestants who do not hit and that is part of the culture. "

FULL INTERVIEW:

Jamil jumps on this HBO max show after a successful career as Tahani Al-Jamil in "The Good Place,quot;. One of the things that both Jamil and Wesley love about "Legendary,quot; is how inclusive the show is.

"I think what's important about this is representation," Jamil said. "This is a culture we've only seen a little bit of. We've seen it so spectacularly in Pose, but now I think we should keep pushing that. We can't have a single ballroom statement. I think it's important for people to see more and more everywhere. A lot of what you see in mainstream culture originally came from the ballroom. A lot of fashion, dancing and vernacular. It's great to show that this is where it came from and these are the people you should be celebrating. "

"That's the number one thing we try to communicate to everyone," said Wesley. “If we tell the stories, then you can see us prevail and progress. We have to give our opinion and that is what matters most. "

"Legendary,quot; airs now on HBO Max and check out all of DJ Sixsmith's interviews from the series "The Sit-Down,quot; here.