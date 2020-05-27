IPhone XS Max has a $ 300 Woot discount

%MINIFYHTML9b75ffe7ea3bb238d44837eb8f58944413%

Woot is offering the iPhone XS Max at its lowest price yet. You can pick a new 64GB space gray model for $ 700. This is 30 percent off its regular price, and if you're interested in owning the next-gen iPhone, it's a good way to save. The iPhone XS Max 2018 has a large 6.5-inch OLED display and is powered by the A12 Bionic processor. The version that Woot sells is unlocked to work with any American operator.

Woot also has the 256GB and 512GB settings of the iPhone XS Max in space gray. If you want silver or gold, the only option is the $ 900 512GB version of the phone, which is 33 percent off its normal price.

Also in the world of phone deals, Google's Pixel 3A and 3A XL are up to $ 160 off. This deal lasts until the end of June, but I mention it here because I have noticed that some stocks are starting to run out. So it's worth mentioning again that the Pixel 3A has a discount of $ 120 for a final price of $ 279, while the Pixel 3A XL has a greater discount of $ 160 which reduces it to $ 319. Now for the links.

The skinny thing on both phones is that they can take photos that look almost identical to those taken from the Pixel 3 (in other words, very good), and they have the latest Android software.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch it has a $ 15 discount at Best Buy, bringing it down to $ 45. Exchange games tend to hold their full price for a long time, making it noteworthy in a way that this one is a bit more affordable today in day. My colleague Sam Byford said in his review that it is the best version of the game compared to the PS4 and PC versions simply because you can take it on the go. It also includes a ton of exclusive features, such as the ability to play throughout the campaign in 2D mode.