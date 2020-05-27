Interview with survivors of the documentary & # 39; On The Record & # 39;

Drew Dixon in In the register (2020) Photo: Courtesy of HBO Max. Drew Dixon in In the register (2020)

In his 2018 guest column on Hollywood reporter, Abrams, author, activist and self-proclaimed "radical black feminist", detailed her account that she was raped by Simmons in 1994, as well as sexually assaulted by ex 106 and park and Extra co-host A.J. Calloway Since we didn't get a similar visual glimpse at the Abrams moment, I asked her what that moment was like for her. Along with the initial anxiety that comes with your name always being attached to a powerful, high-profile figure, Abrams says she struggled to tell her children that the "hip-hop godfather had harmed his mother." Furthermore, Abrams wants to "disable this notion that women seek notoriety, fame, and fortune" and hopes to "finally breathe out" on the document's release date.

"Then there is silence," Abrams recalled. "Everyone leaves. (They) don't want to be affiliated with you because they have a friend who is still with Russell. You know, "the six degrees of (separation with) Kevin Bacon." There are two degrees of Russell Simmons. I mean, that is painful. Not just the calls you get from people with hidden motives, but the absolute silence from people you thought were your acquaintances and friends. (There is an) abandonment that occurs. "

Sher felt a similar feeling of loneliness and isolation, which is why the moment captured on screen when the three women meet in person for the first time is so significant.

"When this happened to me, it was no one else I knew had happened," hip-hop pioneer and author Sher told The Root, confirming that this experience has been "overwhelming" for her. "So I had to remain silent. Russell was considered the god of hip-hop and brought hip hop to a major league. So, for me to come out then, I would have (received) a violent reaction from my community (in general) and the hip hop community. ”

A central thesis of the documentary examines the idea of ​​the "perfect victim". As the #MeToo movement gained more notoriety, it was not lost among black women that women at the forefront of the movement did not look like them, despite the existence of the black woman who started the movement, Tarana burke (who was also almost erased, if it weren't for intentional efforts through social media and black-focused media to ensure that didn't happen.) Both in the document and in their subsequent interviews with me, the three ladies recognized how their beauty and fair-skinned privilege were a factor in whether or not their stories would be heard on a major platform.

"In a way I ticked off a lot of boxes that I never asked to check, (but) I could take advantage of that unique privilege and those overlapping privileges that I had to drive the conversation through," Dixon said. "I felt like I had a moment Aaliyah: it's like, is it your go or is it my go? It's my turn ".

"My hope is that when a dark-skinned woman who is not involved in the entertainment industry, whose assailant is not famous … watch this movie and don't feel erased," Abrams said. "She does not believe that her experience is less valid because the feelings of shame, self-blame, feeling voiceless, fear of arising, all that is similar."

At one point in the documentary, Dixon said something that caught my attention as a feeling that black women, in general, could relate to. "I loved the culture. He also loved Russell, "Dixon said in the document. Growing up fully immersed in hip-hop, even with a bit of a self-conscious spirit, we are forced to reconcile not only with our love for hip-hop and its artists, but also with the deep-seated misogynistic fuel that drives such an engine.

"One thing I appreciate about the documentary is that it points to misogyny in rock and roll and pop music: the really toxic, destructive, violent, anti-women images and language (that) exist in white music … in all music it is dominant, "Dixon told The Root." It is part of a broader culture. But, to the extent that we in hip hop really bowed completely and it became almost dominant. Scantily clad women, truly violent language did not become the exception, but the rule. And I think it's important that we ask ourselves, sitting in a room making these decisions, is this really what we want to do? We can earn money, but is this really what we want to be?