Interview with survivors of the documentary & # 39; On The Record & # 39;

Survivors Sheri Hines, Sil Lai Abrams, and Drew Dixon attend the premiere

Survivors Sheri Hines, Sil Lai Abrams and Drew Dixon attend the "On the Record" premiere of the Sundance 2020 Film Festival on January 25, 2020, in Park City, Utah.
Photo: Dipasupil Day (fake pictures)

In the register It has been a long time coming. Beyond the unfortunate silencing of black women, the 2020 Sundance Film Festival selection has had its share of distribution drama. Eventually, it found a home on the recently launched HBO Max streaming platform, and it was released at an opportune time in our culture – the era of self-isolation.

The synopsis of the documentary, through the HBO Max press release:

Directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (Hunting ground, The invisible war), and first reported by The New York Times, In the register features the disturbing story of music executive Drew Dixon as he grapples with his decision to become one of the first women of color, following #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop magnate Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. The film tells not only the story of Dixon, but also that of several other accusers, Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Sher, delving into the ways in which the voices of colored women are too often silenced and ignored by reporting these stories; as well as the diverse cultural forces that conspire to make them reluctant to do so.

Warning: The following article contains details of various accounts of alleged sexual assault.

To date, 20 women have publicly accused Simmons of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. Three of those women, Dixon, Abrams and Sher He bravely recounted similar claims involving Simmons exercising his passion for music to lure them into a private space like his bedroom or office.monkey they. According to the documentary, the filmmakers contacted both Simmons and record executive LA Reid (who, according to Dixon, tried to force her into her hotel room while she worked on Arista and when she refused, sabotaged her possible deals with John Legend. and Kanye West) and although they both declined to appear in the film, they each made statements denying the allegations against them.

During a series of phone calls, I sat down with each of the women in the document, with the central goal of discussing how we unpacked a system deeply embedded in misogyny and how that system continues to allow predatory porters to thrive.

“(Black women) have been vulnerable to sexual violence since the moment we lost our bodily autonomy in the Atlantic slave trade. And we remain exceptionally vulnerable, less believed and in conflict because sexual violence is almost always racial, "Dixon told The Root." Typically, the abuser of a black woman is a black man, and typically, the abuser of a White woman to be a white man. "For us, we face this double bond of not wanting to add to the dangerous mythology of hypersexualization, the predatory behavior or the inherently violent behavior of black men."

During an especially poignant moment in the film, we are brought up to the same moment that Dixon first held the print copy of 2017. New York Times Report where you went "on the record" for the first time with your allegations against Simmons.

Drew Dixon in On The Record (2020) "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/qv9bctqsvnh7oexxact0.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/qv9bctqsvnh7oexxact0.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/qv9bctqsvnh7oexxact0.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 qv9bctqsvnh7oexxact0.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/qv9bctqsvnh7oexxact0.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp = "qv9bctqsvnh7oexxact0" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Drew Dixon in On The Record (2020)" data-anim-src = "http://thegrapevine.theroot.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Drew Dixon in In the register (2020)
Photo: Courtesy of HBO Max.

In his 2018 guest column on Hollywood reporter, Abrams, author, activist and self-proclaimed "radical black feminist", detailed her account that she was raped by Simmons in 1994, as well as sexually assaulted by ex 106 and park and Extra co-host A.J. Calloway Since we didn't get a similar visual glimpse at the Abrams moment, I asked her what that moment was like for her. Along with the initial anxiety that comes with your name always being attached to a powerful, high-profile figure, Abrams says she struggled to tell her children that the "hip-hop godfather had harmed his mother." Furthermore, Abrams wants to "disable this notion that women seek notoriety, fame, and fortune" and hopes to "finally breathe out" on the document's release date.

"Then there is silence," Abrams recalled. "Everyone leaves. (They) don't want to be affiliated with you because they have a friend who is still with Russell. You know, "the six degrees of (separation with) Kevin Bacon." There are two degrees of Russell Simmons. I mean, that is painful. Not just the calls you get from people with hidden motives, but the absolute silence from people you thought were your acquaintances and friends. (There is an) abandonment that occurs. "

Sher felt a similar feeling of loneliness and isolation, which is why the moment captured on screen when the three women meet in person for the first time is so significant.

"When this happened to me, it was no one else I knew had happened," hip-hop pioneer and author Sher told The Root, confirming that this experience has been "overwhelming" for her. "So I had to remain silent. Russell was considered the god of hip-hop and brought hip hop to a major league. So, for me to come out then, I would have (received) a violent reaction from my community (in general) and the hip hop community. ”

A central thesis of the documentary examines the idea of ​​the "perfect victim". As the #MeToo movement gained more notoriety, it was not lost among black women that women at the forefront of the movement did not look like them, despite the existence of the black woman who started the movement, Tarana burke (who was also almost erased, if it weren't for intentional efforts through social media and black-focused media to ensure that didn't happen.) Both in the document and in their subsequent interviews with me, the three ladies recognized how their beauty and fair-skinned privilege were a factor in whether or not their stories would be heard on a major platform.

"In a way I ticked off a lot of boxes that I never asked to check, (but) I could take advantage of that unique privilege and those overlapping privileges that I had to drive the conversation through," Dixon said. "I felt like I had a moment Aaliyah: it's like, is it your go or is it my go? It's my turn ".

"My hope is that when a dark-skinned woman who is not involved in the entertainment industry, whose assailant is not famous … watch this movie and don't feel erased," Abrams said. "She does not believe that her experience is less valid because the feelings of shame, self-blame, feeling voiceless, fear of arising, all that is similar."

At one point in the documentary, Dixon said something that caught my attention as a feeling that black women, in general, could relate to. "I loved the culture. He also loved Russell, "Dixon said in the document. Growing up fully immersed in hip-hop, even with a bit of a self-conscious spirit, we are forced to reconcile not only with our love for hip-hop and its artists, but also with the deep-seated misogynistic fuel that drives such an engine.

"One thing I appreciate about the documentary is that it points to misogyny in rock and roll and pop music: the really toxic, destructive, violent, anti-women images and language (that) exist in white music … in all music it is dominant, "Dixon told The Root." It is part of a broader culture. But, to the extent that we in hip hop really bowed completely and it became almost dominant. Scantily clad women, truly violent language did not become the exception, but the rule. And I think it's important that we ask ourselves, sitting in a room making these decisions, is this really what we want to do? We can earn money, but is this really what we want to be?

Drew Dixon in On The Record (2020) "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/wsjhoj1dwvzy0gssi4dc.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/wsjhoj1dwvzy0gssi4dc.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/wsjhoj1dwvzy0gssi4dc.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/ wsjhoj1dwvzy0gssi4dc.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" wsjhoj1dwvzy0gssi4dc "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Drew Dixon in On The Record (2020) "data-anim-src =" http: //thegrapevine.theroot.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Drew Dixon in In the register (2020)
Photo: Courtesy of HBO Max.

As a writer-producer Bim Adewunmi said in the document, black women are "more likely to be harmed and less likely to be believed."

"We are united, but at the same time we have to acknowledge the fact that the damage and wounds that come and strike most deeply often come from our sisters," Abrams said. “There are many advocates for the perpetrators of sexual violence. You see it all the time. We make. And certainly, I have called people through my writings who have chosen to stay and maintain relationships with Russell and are unapologetic. It is very sad. So while we are all we have, we have a long way to go. "

Within the black community, there has been a fear of "losing" something significant by protecting Simmons and other black guardians in music (such as R. Kelly or Michael Jackson). But was it worth it if that "protection of culture" has been done behind the backs of black women who have historically maintained that culture?

Sher certainly hesitated to speak up at the time of her alleged assault for countless reasons, given the risk and burdens placed on her, especially as a pioneer in the game. "You are preparing to blow up the (place) of someone who is bringing people to the light (of the place) and putting the food on a table. That could be a disaster."

As such, we cannot help but wonder about the last sacrifice these women made to mitigate such a "disaster". Towards the end of In the register, writer-editor Kierna Mayo Beautifully expressed something in a way that stayed with me days after I saw my screen: What possible contributions did we miss in the hip-hop of these women by silencing them?

Dixon took a line from the Method Man interlude ("Shorty, I'm there for you; whenever you need me …") and through her idea of ​​the concept of a "hip-hop sonnet", she's now the reason for which we have the iconic duo "I Will Be There For You / You Are All I Need" with Mary J. Blige. Abrams continued to fight the dehumanization of black women—Work is certainly necessary within the hip-hop space— and his voice towards media defense would have been beneficial in a major hip-hop label like Def Jam. Sher is the founding member of the first female hip-hop group, Mercedes Ladies. This is culture. "What do we do when we realize that culture has failed them?

In the register is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

As noted in the footnote to the documentary, if you are a survivor of sexual harassment or assault and need help, you can contact:

RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline

800-656-4673

online.rainn.org

Black Women Blueprints Hotline

646-647-5414

blackwomensblueprint.org

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

