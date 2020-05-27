Interview with survivors of the documentary & # 39; On The Record & # 39;

In the register It has been a long time coming. Beyond the unfortunate silencing of black women, the 2020 Sundance Film Festival selection has had its share of distribution drama. Eventually, it found a home on the recently launched HBO Max streaming platform, and it was released at an opportune time in our culture – the era of self-isolation.
The synopsis of the documentary, through the HBO Max press release:
Directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (Hunting ground, The invisible war), and first reported by The New York Times, In the register features the disturbing story of music executive Drew Dixon as he grapples with his decision to become one of the first women of color, following #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop magnate Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. The film tells not only the story of Dixon, but also that of several other accusers, Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Sher, delving into the ways in which the voices of colored women are too often silenced and ignored by reporting these stories; as well as the diverse cultural forces that conspire to make them reluctant to do so.
Warning: The following article contains details of various accounts of alleged sexual assault.
To date, 20 women have publicly accused Simmons of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. Three of those women, Dixon, Abrams and Sher He bravely recounted similar claims involving Simmons exercising his passion for music to lure them into a private space like his bedroom or office.monkey they. According to the documentary, the filmmakers contacted both Simmons and record executive LA Reid (who, according to Dixon, tried to force her into her hotel room while she worked on Arista and when she refused, sabotaged her possible deals with John Legend. and Kanye West) and although they both declined to appear in the film, they each made statements denying the allegations against them.
During a series of phone calls, I sat down with each of the women in the document, with the central goal of discussing how we unpacked a system deeply embedded in misogyny and how that system continues to allow predatory porters to thrive.
“(Black women) have been vulnerable to sexual violence since the moment we lost our bodily autonomy in the Atlantic slave trade. And we remain exceptionally vulnerable, less believed and in conflict because sexual violence is almost always racial, "Dixon told The Root." Typically, the abuser of a black woman is a black man, and typically, the abuser of a White woman to be a white man. "For us, we face this double bond of not wanting to add to the dangerous mythology of hypersexualization, the predatory behavior or the inherently violent behavior of black men."
During an especially poignant moment in the film, we are brought up to the same moment that Dixon first held the print copy of 2017. New York Times Report where you went "on the record" for the first time with your allegations against Simmons.