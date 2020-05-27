Instagram stars Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher FIGHT – Guns drawn and someone stabbed!

An explosive discussion between two popular, near-fatal social networks begins in Atlanta on Monday night. MTO News learned that Ari Fletcher and Alexis Skyy had an argument inside an Atlanta club.

And before the long guns were taken out, and Ari was almost TRIGGERED!

Ari Fletcher and Alexis Skyy do not have the best story between them. It all started a few weeks ago, when Alexis threw some subliminals at Ari, suggesting that he "paved the way,quot; for women like Ari Fletcher to succeed. Of course, that didn't sit well with Ari, who shot some virtual punches via Twitter.

At that moment, Ari responded and began speaking criticizing Alexis' paternity, saying that being a good father was more important than being an evil one.

Well, the two ladies met in Atlanta, and a FIGHT broke out.

According to social media reports, the two ladies fought in a studio in Atlanta around 2:30 a.m.

And things were EXTREMELY VIOLENT. An online report claims that during hand-to-hand combat, that involved not only the two women, but also their companions, someone was stabbed, and a weapon was removed.

The report claims that authorities were called to the scene and arrests were made.