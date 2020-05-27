Inside Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life in prison amid the coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLdf7345bd5450eb5fdd3c09103d99435b11%

the Coronavirus will not stop Gypsy Rose Blanchard to complete his 10-year sentence.

As the global pandemic continues to impact many prisons and jails across the country, E! News is learning more about the ongoing life of a prisoner behind bars.

"Gypsy Rose Blanchard will remain behind bars throughout the Coronavirus pandemic," a source shared exclusively with us. "Gypsy Correctional Facility does not grant early releases."

Our insider information continued: "The prison suspended in-person visits in March, so Gypsy has been unable to see anyone since then. However, they have been giving inmates more time on the phone."

We are told that Gypsy has not experienced any symptoms of coronavirus such as cough and fever while in prison. At the same time, the health crisis has prevented the 28-year-old from attending her regular group counseling sessions.

"Prison group counseling programs have been suspended as a result of the Coronavirus," shared our source.