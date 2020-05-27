In-person class key for CU Buffs sports return

%MINIFYHTMLae2774dfeb541f7ccb01a1d5a2ac78f213%

There are still plenty of hurdles to overcome for college sports to return in the fall, but the University of Colorado removed a major one on Tuesday.

CU Chancellor Philip DiStefano announced the school's "Fall 2020 Roadmap,quot; and includes classes on campus beginning August 24, as scheduled.

CU is the last school to announce plans for in-person classes. According to The Chronicle of Higher Education, which tracks college plans, about 67 percent of schools are planning in-person learning, and another seven percent are looking for hybrid in-person / online models. Another 21 percent of the 750 schools tracked are waiting to decide or consider various options, while only 6 percent are planning online classes.

Students who are on campus are essential for sports to develop amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to conference commissioners across the country.

For CU, it means the window is wide open for fall sports. In addition to soccer, CU participates in cross country, women's soccer, and volleyball in the fall. Golf and tennis, which end their years in spring, also have fall schedules.

Last week, the NCAA Division I Council announced that athletes can resume volunteer training on campus on June 1. The Pac-12 announced Tuesday that practice can begin June 15 for all sports, with each campus making decisions regarding local guidelines.

"As educational institutions, our greatest obligation is to the health and well-being of our students, teachers, and staff," DiStefano said in a Pac-12 press release. "In considering the pros and cons of taking steps that can pave the way for replay, those considerations were paramount, guided by the advice of our own medical experts in conjunction with public health officials."

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott added: “As states have already opened or are beginning to open access to parks, gyms and other training facilities, student-athletes should have the option at this point to be, which for many it will be a much safer environment on campus, where they can access the best health, wellness and training support available. "

While CU has not announced its plan to reinstate training on campus, some soccer players have already returned to Boulder, according to sources.

Men's basketball coach Tad Boyle told Buffzone that no definitive plans have been established for his team, but the Buffs are working on a plan for summer practice.

"A lot of that depends on the governor, Boulder County, the campus," Boyle said. "As those decisions shrink, we have a plan in place in terms of what we want to do with our team this summer and we'll see how all of that unfolds."

Amateurs in a familiar place

If there's a college football season this year, it won't look normal. When "normal,quot; returns it is unknown.

But, if there is college football this year, there is one thing that will seem too normal for CU fans: the Buffs plan to end up at the bottom of the Pac-12.

Earlier this month, sports book William Hill published his odds for each conference. CU has by far the highest odds of winning the Pac-12 at 150-1. Oregon is next to last at 75-1.

Conference defending champion Oregon is the favorite, with odds of 11/5, followed by Southern Cal (5/2), Washington (7/2) and Utah (5/1).

After a third consecutive season of 5-7, the Buffs experienced a manager change for the second time in 15 months, replacing the late Mel Tucker with Karl Dorrell in late February, approximately two months after most of the manager changes. .

Dorrell's late hiring put CU behind other teams and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Buffs from practicing in the spring.

With a history of losing seasons, a new head coach and trying to replace a three-year starter as a quarterback by inexperience, the Buffs' place at the bottom isn't a big surprise.

Since joining the conference in 2011, CU has been projected to finish last in the south seven times in nine years in preseason Pac-12 media polls. The Buffs have finished last or tied last in the south seven times, with the sole exception of 2016 (first) and 2019 (fifth).

Be unable

CU's soccer schedule includes three teams included in Athlon magazine's preseason Top 25: No. 10 Oregon, No. 11 Texas A,amp;M and No. 19 Southern California. … Conferences of the Football Bowl Branch, Up News Info Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports and other affiliated networks issued a joint statement Tuesday that they have agreed to an extension of their deadline to establish game times and network designations. The standard deadline is June 1.