In no way did I minimize deaths

%MINIFYHTML1605bc3a6dcb574e07dfbbd988d2d7eb11%

Instagram

The star of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Orange County & # 39; It has made headlines again after sharing its thoughts on the reopening of restaurants and shops in the country of California in the midst of the pandemic.

Up News Info –

Kelly Dodd it is not minimizing the deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after making headlines for saying "no one is dying from the virus" in a social media video celebrating the reopening of restaurants and shops, the star ofThe Real Housewives of Orange County"issued a clarifying statement.

%MINIFYHTML1605bc3a6dcb574e07dfbbd988d2d7eb12% %MINIFYHTML1605bc3a6dcb574e07dfbbd988d2d7eb12%

In an Instagram video she posted on Monday, May 25, the 44-year-old television personality began her explanation by pointing to Page Six and Us Weekly. She went on to clarify that she was "in no way minimizing the deaths caused by this virus." She added: "And I feel for their loved ones."

"However, Orange County has 133 deaths out of 3 million people, much lower than most. I was encouraged and excited that people were away from home and there was a sense of normalcy," shared the fiancée of the Fox News Channel senior correspondent Rick Leventhal. your thoughts on the COVID-19 related death rate in your California hometown.

Addressing earlier reports that he was not wearing a mask during his outing to the restaurant, Dodd said, "And by the way, I was wearing a mask." Then he pointed to his mother: "This lady here was not wearing the mask, and no client when we were eating wore the mask. The servers did, but you cannot eat with a mask on, so clarify your details."

<br />

%MINIFYHTML1605bc3a6dcb574e07dfbbd988d2d7eb13%

That same day, Dodd used Instagram Stories to share a video of herself dining at an Orange County restaurant with her mother Bobbi and her 13-year-old daughter Jolie. "Yes, we can finally go out to eat. Yes, no one wears masks," expressed his excitement in the video. "I love it. Yay!"

Once inside, the reality star stated, "Yes, no one wears masks here in Orange County. Yes, because no one is dying here from the virus." She followed the video with a message saying: "It is not the government's job to protect my health. It is the government's job to protect my RIGHTS. It is my job to protect my health. When you trade freedom for security, you end up losing both."

That same day, the Los Angeles Times reported that on Thursday, May 21, Orange County recorded 14 new coronavirus-related deaths, noting that it was "the most in a single day in the area since the pandemic began." By Monday, the country has lost a total of 133 people to the new virus.

This was not the first time Dodd had landed in hot water for his comments related to the coronavirus. In April, he publicly apologized for suggesting that the pandemic is "God's way of thinning the flock." Insisting that he is not callous, he said in an Instagram Stories video: "What I meant to say is: do these pandemics occur because he is God? I am not God."