Improving weather conditions sparks optimism for Wednesday's launch – Up News Info San Francisco

CAPE CANAVERAL (Up News Info SF / AP) – San Francisco Bay Area tech guru Elon Musk may have hours away to mark an important goal on his bucket list: helping the United States return to space travel manned.

On Tuesday night, Musk turned to social media to tweet a single photo of the massive SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the Cape Canaveral launch pad. Speechless, just a photo of a beautiful sunset.

His launch team was optimistic, a launch was only a few hours away.

"The team is conducting additional pre-flight checks for Falcon 9, Crew Dragon and the ground support system ahead of tomorrow's Demo-2 mission. The weather forecast for launch is 60% favorable," Space officials published. X.

With the weather looking up, SpaceX and NASA officials have promised to keep crew safety as the top priority for the country's first astronaut launch into orbit in nearly a decade.

Veterans NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were due to make history Wednesday afternoon, as they traveled on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a test flight.

Our @POT Desired Administrator @Astro_Doug and today I walked through the glass wall of the astronaut quarantine. We hope to be part of the team that will make him and the rest of the United States proud tomorrow! #LaunchAmerica https://t.co/moKUEuD9Gh – Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) May 27, 2020

SpaceX was about to become the first private company to put astronauts into orbit, something accomplished by just three countries: Russia, the United States, and China.

On the eve of the launch, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said from the Kennedy Space Center that both the space agency and SpaceX have been diligent to ensure that everyone in the launch cycle knows that they are free to stop the countdown if it exists A concern.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected at Kennedy at 4:33 p.m. take off, but "our top priority,quot; will remain astronaut safety, according to Bridenstine.

Bridenstine said she texted the two astronauts on Monday and said, "If you want me to stop this for any reason, please say so." If you wish, I will stop it in the blink of an eye. They both came back and said, "Let's launch it."

Hans Koenigsmann, vice president of SpaceX, said Monday night that he and other company workers have pictured themselves in astronauts' shoes on launch day, "or in their helmets."

"That changes the equation dramatically," he said.

SpaceX has launched cargo capsules to the space station since 2012.

"It is obviously a big step to go from burden … to launching two people who are dads as we call them and have families, children, wives," added Koenigsmann.

NASA will have contributions throughout the countdown, but in the end, SpaceX will give the last chance, with the agreement of NASA.

"SpaceX is controlling the vehicle, there is no question about that," Norm Knight, NASA's flight operations manager, said Monday.

Odds of an acceptable launch climate improved to 60% on Tuesday. But that did not take into account the conditions along the Dragon's path to orbit.

SpaceX needs relatively calm waves and winding up the US coast. USA And Canada and cross the North Atlantic to Ireland, in case astronauts Hurley and Behnken need to make an emergency flood.

If SpaceX doesn't start during the split-second window on Wednesday, the next attempt would be on Saturday. Takeoff is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. EDT.

