If college football limits fans this fall, who's left out? & # 39; I don't know where we will end & # 39;

The stands at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium can seat 80,126 for Sooners football, and have squeezed as many or more for every game played at Norman since 1999. It's a spectacular scene, one that everyone at OU would love to see repeated. another half a dozen times this fall.

This wish will almost certainly not be reciprocated, of course. The COVID-19 pandemic may be less threatened by then, if we are lucky, but there is no voice of authority that claims it will disappear. College football will be affected, and those responsible are planning a variety of contingencies, including the possibility of limiting attendance at games to allow smaller audiences to attend, but social distancing will be maintained.

That would mean that most of those 80,000 fans in Oklahoma and other top venues will be left out, and managing this reality is part of the immense challenge facing NCAA athletic directors. It is not as simple as choosing a capacity percentage and then properly spacing spectators around the stadium. It's also not just a matter of choosing who walks through the doors. Because many of the excluded may disagree with the decision.

"There are going to be some difficulties in the social distance model," AD Joe Castiglione of Oklahoma told Sporting News. "We are working on all of that. I don't know where we will end.

"Things change almost every hour. It is difficult to focus on a target and then hit it. There are many unknowns. The best we can do is focus on what we can control. "

The nature of the 2020 college football season, assuming it takes place, has yet to be established. Will all games be played? Only conference games? Will schools choose to play games in empty stadiums or with partially full stands?

And if some fans are allowed, how will the excluded respond?

Castiglione said Oklahoma is used, in the best possible way, to using its legacy point system to distribute tickets for events such as the College Football Playoff, the NCAA Final Four or major bowl games. The Sooners reached the Final Four in 2016 and the CFP in four of the past five years.

"Our fans have gotten used to it," Castiglione said. "However, not everyone travels to bowling or the Final Four."

Using that same methodology to determine who reaches the social distance within the stadium and who should watch from the living room, if it is that, would be a delicate operation for Castiglione and a large number of his colleagues among the athletic directors of FBS. As all the extremely popular soccer programs at major universities prepare for what remains unknown, they are working in a wide variety of settings.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith told reporters in a conference call last week that OSU has discussed the possibility of social distancing of crowds at the 102,780-seat Ohio Stadium that would generate 20,000 to 22,000 attendees. seven games at the Buckeyes' home this fall. . Among students and the general public, they generally sell about 75,000 season tickets.

"Obviously we would have to look at our point system, for example, what we have in place," Smith said. “We have a diversity of constituencies throughout our stadium. Therefore, we must make sure to look at each individual group: faculty, staff, students, donors, OR team, parents of athletes, all of those different groups. Media. So we have to look at them and propose some strategies within those groups.

“Our point system has stood the test of time. Then it's probably one. And then, of course, the parents and guests of our student athletes and coaches would be a high priority. So we will come up with a strategy, but we have not finalized it. "

If it seems simple to design a seating plan in the stadium that keeps everyone six feet apart, keep in mind that not all groups are likely to be the same size. There may be a married couple with two tickets and another group of family members who regularly buy eight seats. Castiglione staff is working to determine how its season ticket donors and holders plan for the season to use that information to eventually adequately space viewers if that's required.

Those who are excluded in such a scenario might not be the only annoying ones. Those accustomed to main seats, or private seats, may find themselves in a less desirable location.

"There is a lot of information," he said. "At some point, we will have a way out."

Castiglione said the fall sports planning process has included countless conversations with experts, as well as observing the plans and protocols other sports follow in their attempts to plan a return to activity.

The University of Oklahoma announced a month ago its plan to open the campus and conduct in-person classes in the fall term. The school's soccer facilities will reopen for voluntary training on July 1, with the OU medical team authorizing each player before participating.

"We know that there is no way to completely eliminate the risk," Castiglione said. “Every decision is based on the health, well-being, and safety of the people we serve. We have never strayed from that.

"We are optimistic about our plans, but we are not 100 percent sure how many we will be able to activate."

The challenge is slightly different at a school like Toledo, which has a smaller facility and, on average, in recent years, a few thousand seats have been left empty for home games. Glass Bowl's capacity stands at 26,038, and last year's average attendance in a 6-6 season was 20,399.

When the coronavirus outbreak was declared March 11 as a global pandemic, Toledo Athletic Director Mike O’Brien was in New York City as a member of the NCAA men's basketball committee. Upon his return, he met with his staff and made a simple statement that, as college athletics administrators continue to struggle with so many unknowns and unprecedented circumstances, it's true.

"I told them: I don't have a manual for this. There is nothing in my top desk drawer," O & # 39; Brien told SN. "We are doing the best we can."

O'Brien noted that the Central American Conference includes members from five states, and that they may be at different times in relation to the opening. The Rockets are supposed to travel to Tulsa for their opening game, and officials there have indicated they plan to open the season. The state of San Diego is slated for a visit to Toledo, and although the Cal State University system has indicated that most courses will be taught online in the fall semester, "For its part, it is very positive that football to be part of its downfall, said O & # 39; Brien.

At this point, it's hard to establish what an SD State-Toledo game would look like in early September in the Glass Bowl.

"We have our various models, and some of this could be out of our hands," O & # 39; Brien told SN. "We have to prioritize. Go with donors, season ticket holders and narrow down the list from there. We have those kinds of quasi plans in place. We have 45 suites; We always have a wonderful buffet. That will change. "

O & # 39; Brien said he is concerned about the possibility of upsetting those at the Toledo fan base who are unable to access what is likely, if any fans are allowed, to be an almost empty stadium.

"We do everything we can to get people into our stadium," said O & # 39; Brien. “But at the same time, to counter that, there will be some people who are still afraid to go out. I am optimistic that if we have soccer, we can allow those who want to enter to enter. "