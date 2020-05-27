ICE Names New Denver Field Office Director – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLbb7d14612d2660789983754f72a2dd3d13%

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. USA (ICE) appointed a new director for its local Denver office this week.

John Fabbricatore, 47, spent much of 2019 as interim field director. Oversees the enforcement of United States immigration laws in a 207,000-square-mile area spanning Colorado and Wyoming.

His appointment was announced Tuesday.

In addition to serving as interim director of the field office, Fabbricatore's most recent position was as deputy director of the field office for ICE's Compliance and Removal Operations (ERO) division in Denver.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Fabbricatore joined the US Air Force. USA In 1991 as a security forces airman, serving in Germany and Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Southern Watch. He joined the civil service in 1996, advancing through the ranks as a police officer for the Federal Protection Service, deportation officer for the US Immigration and Naturalization Service. USA And instructor for the ICE ERO Academy.

Fabbricatore has lived in Denver for over 20 years. He oversaw the initial launch of Operation Opioid Counter Strike, which eliminated 50 international heroin dealers from the capital city in 2016.