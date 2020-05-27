ICE Names New Denver Field Office Director – Up News Info

Courtesy of ICE.

John Fabbricatore

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. USA (ICE) appointed a new director for its local Denver office this week.

John Fabbricatore, 47, spent much of 2019 as interim field director. Oversees the enforcement of United States immigration laws in a 207,000-square-mile area spanning Colorado and Wyoming.

His appointment was announced Tuesday.

In addition to serving as interim director of the field office, Fabbricatore's most recent position was as deputy director of the field office for ICE's Compliance and Removal Operations (ERO) division in Denver.

%MINIFYHTMLbb7d14612d2660789983754f72a2dd3d15%

