Ice Cube reflects on whether George Floyd Death should retaliate – Up News Info

Actor / rapper Ice Cube has spoken on Twitter about his anger over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police, an incident that sparked a freeway protest in Los Angeles and two nights of violence in Minnesota.

Ice Cube apparently took things one step further in a tweet, asking the question, "How long will we go for the Blue on Black crime until we fight back?

That inflammatory post was later removed. He also posted a photo of the police officer accused of kneeling on Floyd's neck and causing his death, but he earned Twitter's newly instituted label for "manipulated media" as it showed the police in question wearing a hat that advocates supremacy. white.

Ice Cube (real name O'Shea Jackson) also asked the FBI to eliminate bad police, claiming they knew who to target.

His posture sparked a mixture of support and reaction, with Ice Cube tweeting: "Anyone who comes after me for what I said isn't ready to do …"

Ice Cube was a member of rap group N.W.A, whose song "F – K Tha Police" became an early 90s anthem in hip-hop.

