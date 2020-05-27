"I feel physically like the best I've ever felt," says Tommaso Ciampa of WWE NXT – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML7c760c1b68836ef129e9cfda2652e95f13%

Tommaso Ciampa was not looking for a fight with a giant. He had already grown tired of working with large gladiators in the ring when Karrion Kross called.

Ciampa was coming out of the last, and perhaps final, battle in a lengthy dispute with former teammate Johnny Gargano when Kross's 6ft 4in and 265lb broke into the NXT stage. Although Ciampa was not watching this particular fight, the NXT The creative team had different ideas. You are now in an unenviable position to roll out the welcome mat for the newest member of the NXT list. That does not mean that you are running away from a challenge. On the contrary, actually.

The new dispute is giving Ciampa a chance to refresh his character and press the reset button after a memorable race against Gargano. Their enmity will be used as a measure for whatever they do in the future. Fair or not, no matter who each fights with, their matches will be compared to the series of five-star engagements that have been organized over the years.

After so much acclaim, it's natural for someone to wonder if they still have the same passion for their career that they once had. The good news for Ciampa is that this enmity with Kross will give him that answer.

Your party will be one of the featured attractions on June 7 when NXT breathes new life into a quarter-century-old pay-per-view concept NXT TakeOver: at your house. Just being on the card will rejuvenate Ciampa, who grew up watching his idols compete in the original series produced by WWE from 1995.

The In Your House concept is being revived as the company's loyal fans have fled to the site for more than two months as the coronavirus breaks loose outside its doors. The brand hasn't held a pay-per-event event since February NXT TakeOver: Portland, where Ciampa unsuccessfully challenged Adam Cole for the NXT Championship. The COVID-19 restrictions forced WWE to disconnect TakeOver: Tampa, which would take place the night before WrestleMania.

Since then, fans have been crushing the return of NXT pay per view and what many consider the most exciting action under the WWE umbrella.

But before the next chapter of the TakeOver saga can be written, there are still unfinished business to be resolved. NXT. The consequences of another fractured tag team will be seen this week when Matt Riddle confronts his short-lived teammate Timothy Thatcher in a cage with WWE Hall of Fame member Kurt Angle as referee in what he promises to be. a bruise contest.

I had the opportunity to catch up with Ciampa to reflect on how to work with Kross, an update on his health, the changes that are being made in the Raw and Slap television recordings, and if the same strategy could add a level of excitement to NXT transmissions

Kross had made a name for himself before coming to NXT and he was known among the most staunch fans who see different promotions than WWE. Is it easier to have a guy who has a following or is it harder because there is a bit of a backstory that can be difficult to tell?

I'll tell you that based on his first entry, I don't think it would matter if you knew who he was. You saw that first post, and that presentation, and the "wow,quot; factor is there. The "it,quot; factor is in the whole guy, and the same with Scarlet. I think in your situation, I don't know if it mattered. The guy is a monster. He has a look. It has good music, an incredible song. I don't know who came up with that, but it's great. It reminds me a lot of Aleistar Black, when he made his debut or Shinsuke Nakamura. Immediately I go, ‘Okay. This is the main event player. "

Is this a guy you lobbied to work with knowing he was going in?

Absolutely not. No no no. It measures 6 feet 4 inches and 265 pounds. I had my share with AOP. Fanfare, I think that's what led to this more than anything. When the rumors were that he was heading to NXTI got a lot of tweets and Instagram and all that. Social media was going crazy seeing us both face to face.

I think for him, it's pretty simple. It's clear who some of the best are at NXT. I'm clearly one of them, and he wanted to make a statement, so he attacks some of the best. So I think more than anything, it was a combination of fans who wanted to see it as a pseudo dream match and he who wanted to have an immediate impact and a name for himself.

Do you think it is important that you have this "pseudo dream,quot; coming out of your enmity with Johnny Gargano? The entire series with you and Johnny has been incredibly well received, and now you have something bigger to keep going on instead of just two people meeting at random.

It feels very organic and natural in a strange way. I feel like I do my best work when I am placed on stages where there is a deep story to tell. For example, when Johnny and I tagged versus Mustache Mountain, it was a super fun time. I loved the game and all that. But the only thing for me is what they are. I like it when you can sink your teeth into something. So, in that scenario, it's great for me, because obviously Kross is a completely different opponent than Johnny. It is a completely different type of confrontation. It is a completely different style. It is a completely different presentation. And it's something that I think people are excited about.

And it kind of refreshes me a little bit. It forces me to … Not that I was losing any kind of passion or loss of momentum, but definitely, when you see the new boy come in and he's hungry, it forces you to look in the mirror and say, "Okay, am I what? It was two, three or four years ago? Do I still have the same itch as him? "Because you get to the top of the NXT mountain, and now there's a guy who didn't sniff her, but he's hungry for it. So it's a very different dynamic that it has … Yes, I could feel that people are excited about it, and it has forced me to dig a little deeper.

Is it fair that people basically judge all your work against what you had with Johnny?

I don't know if I ever thought about that. However, I don't know if that's the thing. And the only reason I'm saying this is because when I think of (Triple H) and (Shawn Michaels), I never saw Hunter versus Taker, or Shawn versus Taker, or them against any of their other opponents and I thought, & # 39 Oh yes, but it's not Hunter and Shawn. "I think that is what begins to create a legacy in some way. It is the way a boy adapts and how a boy gets into all these different situations and realizes and continues to build his resume.

So that's the challenge I have. That's the test that I took, it's that I just don't want people to say, "Oh yeah, he had these great games with Johnny Gargano." I want you to be able to say, "Oh yeah, so there was that dream double-team game. There was that Adam Cole game. That Aleister Black game. That Karrion Kross game." I just want you to be able to say that you went through the best of the best and found ways to have chemistry with all of them, or get the best out of them or get a different side of them.

As you progress through this new challenge, how do you feel healthy? How is the neck?

I feel great because I no longer fight. It sounds crazy, but sometimes I have trouble remembering. I think the game with Johnny was my last game. I am pretty sure. It seems like that was an eternity ago. I think it was over two months ago.

I feel physically like the best I have ever felt. … All I'm doing is training at home. I am sleeping in my own bed. I'm not traveling.So I physically feel on top of the world, but with that said, I'm sure Karrion Kross does too. You know, when he fights, he fights for 30 seconds, so I don't know that unfortunately it will be an advantage.

Your next game is TakeOver: In Your House. What was your initial reaction when you learned that that old pay-per-view concept was being removed from the shelf, dusted off, and given a new life?

It's the best, right? It's one of my favorite parts of all this NXT thing. I always told people, when I was a kid, there were four pay per view per year, and it all had three-month compilations, and it was the best of the best. That is my wrestling. It was as if, if there was a way I could get back to that, OMG, I would be so happy. And that's what NXT has provided. It is this slower narration and these four great acquisitions.

When In Your House became a thing as a child, it was the best of all, and people are winning houses. … So when NXT He's pulling out the old-school graphics, all I'm wondering is if we could somehow have that old In Your House outfit. All of that is just the fan in me. I'm literally doing what I, 10 or 12, was looking at and going crazy on the couch. That is very, very good.

I don't know why, but something about the Karrion Kross fight is perfect for that. It's very strange because, it's not that he's a mid-90s character, but he's definitely not your typical five-star indie. He is more of the throwback. He's a big guy who passes the airport test, and everyone sees him and knows it (he's someone).

You mentioned that the crowds were not there. In Raw We saw that things changed a bit and some apprentices filled the ring, and we saw the Plexiglas. How do you think even having that kind of audience there affects the overall feel of the show? Does it give it a little more life?

I was visiting my brother in North Carolina and driving home, so I didn't see him. Plexiglass looks a lot like NHL to me. I do not know. I feel that there are no rights or mistakes. There doesn't seem to be anything right or wrong about anything. They all try. We are just trying to offer the best product we can offer, abiding by the guidelines, keeping people safe and healthy, and providing people with the following in entertainment. So I don't know what is right or wrong.

You know, the cinematic sounds are really cool. Too cinematic seems bad. For me it is crazy. It's like, they don't have very long games. It's just that there are many directions, and at the end of the day, that's exactly what wrestling is. They are flavors and ice creams and opinions. And I think some people are going to say, 'oh yeah, this is cool.' And other people are going to say, 'Oh no, I don't like this because I saw Shotzi (Blackheart), and she shouldn't be there.

I don't know if I have a strong enough opinion either way. I understand what we are trying to do. We are just trying to provide people with some form of live entertainment and content, and escape what is happening. … have people who are in NXTIf I am completely honest with you, I don't think it sounds like a good idea. I wouldn't expect to see people from Raw or Slap at NXT crowd comes on Wednesday night. And I don't think you should see any NXT The talent of the crowd comes on Monday night or Friday night. It doesn't seem right.

(Performance Center) guys, people who are students trying to figure this out? Of course. That makes perfect sense to me. Do you want to take the COVID test and all that and give them that experience? That's great. But the people we are trying to build as Superstars, maybe we just keep them in front of the camera.

Chuck Carroll is a former professional wrestling broadcaster and referee turned sports media personality. He once appeared on Monday Night RAW when he presented Robert Griffin III with a WWE title in the Redskins' locker room.

Follow him on Twitter @ChuckCarrollWLC.