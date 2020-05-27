Hudson escapes restrictions for many Minnesotans, causing trouble for businesses – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – In Hudson, Wisconsin, large crowds closed some restaurants and bars early after a busy Memorial Day weekend. The longer wait for restaurants to reopen in Minnesota has created some unforeseen problems for the border city.

One would think that after celebrating his best weekend in business in his eight years at Hudson, Postmark Grille would be celebrating. But it didn't happen the way they expected.

"It was overwhelming, very overwhelming," said Derik Evenson. "You try to separate people, but they don't care."

Evenson and his staff made clear their COVID-19 restrictions, from their front doors, half the tables on the floor as usual, and their Facebook page. But as Evenson noted, it was easier said than done.

Too many rebel guests who don't follow the guidelines, Evenson said, will keep them closed for in-person dining again until Thursday.

"We ended up having to close an hour early on both days just because we had to try to control the things that were happening," Evenson said.

Hudson Police estimates that 85% of their traffic came from Minnesota their first weekend in business. This past weekend it was 65%.

"He went from being a little quiet to being crazy about the city," said resident Liz Miller.

Miller is a healthcare worker who worries what scenes like this will mean for COVID-19 case numbers in a couple of weeks.

"I think a lot of people think that it is not real or exaggerated, but it is real," he said. "We are not going out for a while."

Hudson police told Up News Info that DUIs and disorderly conduct calls are becoming much more common. In a span of five days last week, they issued 13 DUI citations; normally they emitted one or two at that time.